EUR/USD Forecast Today 26/06: Nears Breakout (Video)
- The Euro has initially dropped just a touch against the US dollar only to turn around and show signs of strength again. At this point, the Euro looks as if it is getting ready to break out and finally clear this 1.16 level. It's at the 1.1650 level that I think we finally break free completely, which we are very close to at the moment.
But given enough time, I think you have to look at this as a market that is simply looking for some type of momentum, some reason to get going. And if and when it gets it, it will probably accelerate quite rapidly. If we pull back the 1.15 level should be support. And after that, you have the 50 day EMA, which sits just above the 1.13 levels.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo ultimately, I think this is a situation where you are looking for some type of value or momentum that you can take advantage of to the upside. I've watched the US dollar try to fight back, but it looks like it's finally going to give up. And if that's the case, the nice thing, of course, is that it will allow traders to finally have at least some type of directionality with the market.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment