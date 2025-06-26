403
Walmart Signal Today 26/06: Can The Uptrend Continue? -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Market Index Analysis
- Walmart (WMT) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All three indices are at or near record highs, but bullish momentum has decreased at heavy resistance levels. Short-term volatility could increase. All relevant indices are above their respective 200-day moving averages, indicating bullish markets.
- The WMT D1 chart shows an ascending triangle, a bullish continuation or breakout chart pattern. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is positive and has increased with a rise in price action. A potential breakout above the ascending triangle could guide WMT to its 52-week high of 105.30 Trading volumes have increased on bullish days
- WMT Entry Level: Between 95.35 and 98.00 WMT Take Profit: Between 105.30 and 108.95 WMT Stop Loss: Between 91.89 and 93.43 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.88
