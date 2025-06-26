Inman Honors Cloudvirga CEO Maria Moskver With Third Consecutive Best Of Finance Award

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - C loudvirga , a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, today announced that CEO Maria Moskver has been named to Inman's 2025 Best of Finance list. Moskver has earned a place on the list every year since its creation in 2023, making this her third consecutive recognition.







Image caption: Cloudvirga CEO Maria Moskver.

Presented by Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, technology leaders and executives, the Best of Finance Awards celebrate professionals who are raising the bar for service, innovation and measurable impact across mortgage and financial services.

Moskver's recognition highlights her leadership in helping lenders navigate a fast-changing market while improving how they engage and support borrowers. Under her direction, Cloudvirga continues to evolve its digital lending solutions, including Tropos , a modular loan portal designed to unify the borrower experience and build lasting customer relationships.

“In a year that has seen significant shifts and challenges in the mortgage and finance sectors, the dedication and ingenuity of these honorees have been truly inspiring,” said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO.“The 2025 Best of Finance honorees have demonstrated a commitment to empowering homebuyers and investors, and we are incredibly proud to recognize their outstanding contributions to our industry.”

“Maria's vision has always centered on making lending more human, even as the process becomes more digital,” said Jessica Evett, SVP of Product Strategy and Technology Operations at Cloudvirga.“Her leadership is helping lenders not just compete, but build trust with borrowers in a way that lasts.”

The full list of 2025 Best of Finance honorees can be viewed at .

‍About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, designed from the perspective of increasing consumer engagement. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit .

