Starlink Satellite Antennae Plan Divides Swiss Village

Elon Musk's United States space company SpaceX, which owns Starlink, announced at the beginning of June its plans to build 40 antennae in Leuk. The facilities are to be erected on a site above the village, where several large satellite dishes are already installed.

The German company Signalhorn submitted a corresponding application for commercial communications services in May.

In Leuk, people are sceptical about this plan, as an information event organized by Signalhorn clearly demonstrated. Over 100 people attended on Wednesday.“We were shocked when we learned about the planning application,” explained Hanna Schnyder from Leuk after the public discussion.

The doctor is primarily concerned about health and refers to a WHO study from May 2025.“This study concluded that there is no all-clear when it comes to high-frequency electromagnetic radiation. We don't want to become the most irradiated area in Switzerland.”

Schnyder and others have founded the interest group“40 new satellite antennas: No, not like this.” The group intends to appeal the building permit application and is currently collecting signatures.

Reputation concerns

In addition to health concerns, Elon Musk's name is also a topic of conversation among the population. Leuk physician Juri Jossen told Swiss public broadcaster SRF:“This poses a major reputational risk for the community, and there are also security concerns.” He fears the satellite system could become a target in a military conflict.

Leuk's mayor, Alain Bregy, can't understand the fuss surrounding Elon Musk:“His name is often mentioned when the media wants to stir up controversy.” Bregy emphasized that the building permit application originated from Signalhorn.“Whatever else is behind it is not our problem,” he said.

Regarding health concerns, he said:“There were similar concerns with the old antennas – and they radiated even further.”

As mayor, he is interested in Leuk's economic development. The largest employer in the municipality is currently a retirement home.“That says a lot about the structure of the municipality,” said Bregy.

Michel Kalbermatter is site manager at Signalhorn.“We need this new hub to ensure our location has a future.” However, he declined to disclose any details about his clientele.

“Our lawyers will review who is ultimately behind it. We have our contractual partners in Switzerland.” SpaceX, the US-based satellite company, has offices in many countries, including Switzerland.

What happens next? The deadline for objections to the building permit application expires at the end of June. And if there are indeed objections, it will take some time before the construction project is realized – if at all.

