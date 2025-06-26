Drucker + Falk Climbs J Turner Research's Division I ORATM Power Ranking For 2025
To qualify for the Division I ORA® Power Ranking, a company must be featured in the NMHC Top 50 Managers List . The top 25 firms are determined based on their ORA® Scores as of April 2025. Drucker + Falk achieved a remarkable company-wide ORA® Score of 69.75 in the 2025 ranking, a testament to its commitment to delivering excellence. Additionally, 7 Drucker + Falk managed apartment communities were recognized in the Elite 1% ORATM Power Ranking, announced earlier this year.
"I am incredibly proud of the company's continued inclusion on this well-known industry ranking. Rising to #19 energizes our entire Drucker + Falk team and is a testament to their daily efforts," stated Jim Ledbetter, President and COO of Drucker + Falk. "This significant achievement not only reflects our deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for residents and partners, but also propels us forward in our continued pursuit of industry-leading excellence."
Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing and Property Development for Drucker + Falk, added, "We understand that a positive online reputation is a direct result of positive resident experiences, and seeing our consistent improvement in this area year after year underscores our commitment to continually 'Aim Higher' for every community and every resident."
You can view the complete list of 2025 Top 25 Property Management Firms in The 2025 Division I ORATM Power Ranking here .
ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 42,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 12 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new properties, repositioning assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .
Amanda McCrowell
757-406-1187
SOURCE Drucker + Falk
