Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics Initiates Crowdfunding And Invites Prospective Investors To Reserve Stock On Startengine
Innovation for Vision Loss
Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics' lead investigational product, SVT-001, is a novel regenerative medicine therapeutic candidate under clinical evaluation for the treatment of degenerative retinal diseases. Under an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with the FDA, early clinical evidence from the company's proof-of-concept study showed meaningful improvements in visual acuity and retinal function without any adverse events. Sanaregen recently received FDA clearance to escalate dosing and is now preparing for a Phase I/II trial.
Market Potential and Growth Strategy
Millions of people face progressive, irreversible vision loss from hereditary or age-related retinal diseases like Macular Degeneration, Geographic Atrophy, and Retinitis Pigmentosa. The global degenerative macular disease market, which includes age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is valued at $6-8 billion annually.
Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Details
Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics, Inc. is now accepting reservations on the StartEngine platform from prospective investors that wish to purchase common stock in the company. Prospective investors may review the company summary and reserve shares at . The sale of common stock requires a minimum 500 share purchase at $1.00 per share. If the Regulation CF is approved, investment into Sanaregen will be used to aid in funding the Phase I/II study with the goal to bring SVT-001 to market as quickly as possible.
Founders' Mission
At age 53, Doug Oliver had already lived for over a decade with macular degeneration, an incurable retinal disease that robbed him of his sight. That changed in 2015 when he received a pioneering stem cell therapy that restored his vision. Since then, Doug has been a patient ambassador and recognized leader in the field, focused on the lack of progress in effective treatment options for patients with degenerative vision loss. This empowered Doug to help craft the 21st Century Cures Act, a bipartisan comprehensive US law aimed at accelerating regenerative medicine development. Aligning with this mission, Doug assembled the Sanaregen Vision team to advance promising regenerative medicines for vision restoration.
About Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics
Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical research and development company that is developing one of the first regenerative medicine treatments designed to effectively treat degenerative retinal diseases. With creative trial design, iterative development, and platform technology with multimodal capabilities, we create potential for accelerated approvals and first-to-market positioning.
Disclaimer
NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT IS FILED AND ONLY THROUGH AN INTERMEDIARY'S PLATFORM. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SECURITIES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.
Investor Relations:
Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment