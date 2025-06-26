EQS-News: Cheplapharm AG / Key word(s): Financing

High Demand and Attractive Pricing: CHEPLAPHARM's New 7.125% Bond Multiple Times Oversubscribed

Greifswald, Germany, June 26, 2025



CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH ("CHEPLAPHARM"), a leading international pharmaceutical platform for established branded medicines, announces the successful placement of €750m of senior secured notes at an interest rate of 7.125%. The proceeds from the new bond will be used for the early redemption in full of CHEPLAPHARM's €500m notes due 2027 and for the partial refinancing of CHEPLAPHARM's notes maturing in 2028. The transaction increases CHEPLAPHARM's financial flexibility and enables it to extend its maturity profile at attractive conditions. At launch, CHEPLAPHARM targeted an issue size of €500m for the transaction. As interest in the deal grew, the transaction became multiple times oversubscribed, allowing CHEPLAPHARM to increase the deal size to €750m while simultaneously reducing the coupon to 7.125%. "I am very pleased about this successful capital market transaction, which enables us to address our medium-term maturities at an early stage and thus significantly increase our financial flexibility", says Dr. Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM. "After the challenging financial year 2024, we have recently been able to show significant progress in our transformation program and a visible stabilization of our operating performance. This development has enabled us to strengthen investor confidence in our path, which, together with a currently constructive capital market environment, has created the basis for this successful issue. On behalf of the entire Management Board, I would like to once again expressly thank our existing and new investors for their support. Now it is time to consistently continue on the path we have taken with our transformation program and thus create the basis for further growth." The new senior secured EUR notes (the“Notes”) have a maturity in 2031. The Notes shall be issued on July 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners in the transaction. Joint Bookrunners were Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, ING, UBS, and UniCredit. On the legal side, CHEPLAPHARM was supported by Latham & Watkins, while Freshfields LLP was mandated as legal advisor to the banks. About CHEPLAPHARM CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 800 people worldwide. Please refer to for additional information. CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

