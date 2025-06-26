Delhi Govt Establishes Traders' Welfare Board To Boost Business Environment

MENAFN - KNN India)The Delhi government has announced the establishment of the Delhi Traders' Welfare Board, a dedicated platform designed to enhance the city's business environment for traders.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on Wednesday, fulfilling a key electoral promise outlined in the Bharatiya Janata Party's assembly election manifesto.

The board represents the government's initiative to revitalise trade and industry within the capital, with the chief minister emphasising its role in promoting trader interests and contributing to the city's overall economic development.

According to Gupta, the board will concentrate on policy formulation, addressing regulatory challenges, ensuring trader welfare, and fostering employment and investment opportunities.

The organisational structure of the board will feature Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as chairperson, supported by a 15-member committee comprising nine trade activists and six government officials.

The government has allocated a grant-in-aid of Rs 10 crore from the budget to fund various welfare schemes under the board's purview.

The board's operational framework will include providing legal assistance to traders, organising industry events, and developing an information technology portal to facilitate direct communication between the government and the trading community.

These initiatives aim to simplify the regulatory framework and streamline processes to reduce bureaucratic challenges faced by traders.

Chief Minister Gupta outlined the board's primary objectives, stating that it will serve as a crucial bridge between the government and trading community, ensuring that trader suggestions and concerns reach policymakers directly.

The initiative addresses longstanding issues within Delhi's trading sector, including the absence of effective grievance mechanisms, exclusion from policy-making processes, regulatory complexity, and inadequate social security provisions.

The announcement has received positive reception from trade associations. Nitin Gupta, president of the Kamala Nagar Traders' Association, described the board's formation as a historic decision that will enhance ease of doing business and serve as a significant milestone toward making Delhi more investment-friendly.

(KNN Bureau)