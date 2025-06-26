Stakeholders Demand Reforms In Observer Nomination Process For College Elections In Uttar Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)The Forum of Aided Colleges for Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh (FACHE UP), has raised concerns regarding the current practice of nominating external observers for Executive Committee elections in colleges affiliated with state universities.

FACHE UP President Vivek Kumar Garg noted,“During a recent meeting on educational reforms, which also addressed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the matter of the observer nomination process was brought up.”

“The forum remains committed to continuing discussions on such issues and will continue to share its perspectives and recommendations as needed,” he stated.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the forum underscored the need for amendments in the existing system to safeguard the academic environment and institutional autonomy.

The forum highlighted that while the nomination of external observers is aimed at ensuring transparency, it has inadvertently resulted in multiple challenges impacting academic governance.

According to the forum, the presence of external observers-typically faculty from other affiliated colleges or university departments-has led to the politicisation of academic staff.

Their involvement in local electoral processes often distracts from their primary responsibilities of teaching and research, undermining the academic mission of both their home and host institutions.

Further, FACHE UP emphasised that affiliated colleges possess the capacity to conduct elections fairly and independently.

The current practice, they argue, compromises institutional autonomy and introduces unnecessary administrative friction.

Additionally, assigning faculty as observers disrupts teaching schedules and adversely affects student learning outcomes.

Concerns were also raised about potential bias and manipulation in the selection of observers. The forum cited instances where political or personal considerations influenced nominations, eroding trust in the impartiality of the process.

In response to these challenges, FACHE UP proposed a series of reforms.

Key among them is the recommendation that Executive Committee elections be managed internally by each college, under the oversight of senior faculty members or representatives of the college management.

If external oversight is deemed necessary, the forum suggested appointing a retired judicial or administrative officer, or a neutral academic not affiliated with any college, to ensure fairness.

The forum further proposed that universities limit their role to ratifying election outcomes and offering administrative support, rather than direct involvement in internal electoral processes.

Such reforms, it argued, would reinforce institutional self-governance and align with the principles of NEP 2020.

FACHE UP concluded its letter with an appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government to take a balanced and timely view of the matter and initiate governance reforms that uphold the dignity and academic integrity of affiliated institutions.

