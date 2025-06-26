(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India MRG Group has officially unveiled the sample flat for its flagship premium residential project, MRG Crown, located in Sector 106, Gurgaon. Spread across 8.5 acres of prime land, the development is positioned as a luxury independent floor community within a gated enclave, designed to meet the aspirations of today's discerning urban homebuyer.

MRG Crown Unveils Sample Flat at Sector 106, Gurgaon: A New Standard in Luxury Living

Crafted by celebrated architect Hafeez Contractor, MRG Crown integrates upscale aesthetics with functional design. It features well-planned independent floors set amidst expansive green zones, wide internal roads, and thoughtfully curated amenities. Its strategic location offers seamless connectivity to IGI Airport, Gurgaon Railway Station, the proposed metro line, and commercial hubs like Cyber City.

At the heart of the development is a 22,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, designed by Anil Badan, known for landmark hospitality spaces including The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa and several Taj and Hyatt properties. Adjacent to it is the 1.5-acre Leisure Island, envisioned as a community recreation zone complete with a party lawn, amphitheatre, trampoline, treehouse, and a dedicated senior citizen corner.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group , said,“MRG Crown is a manifestation of our commitment to quality and customer-first thinking. Every corner, every finish – from the thoughtfully designed balconies to the branded fixtures and three-tier security - reflects the kind of lifestyle upgrade today's homebuyers are looking for in Gurgaon. This is not just about housing, but about curating a community and an experience.”

The 3 BHK sample flat, measuring 1593 sq. ft., offers a modern, open-layout living and dining space with recessed ceiling lighting, a fully appointed kitchen with utility access, spacious bedrooms, and premium bath fittings. Highlights include wooden flooring, KOHLER sanitaryware, a 4-in-1 Dorset digital lock, Fujitec elevators, and VEKA UPVC balcony doors-underscoring MRG's attention to quality and comfort.

Designed under the DDJAY policy, the project ensures smooth vehicular flow with 9-meter-wide roads, dedicated car parking, and separate entry and exit points. Residents will also benefit from EV charging stations, 100% power backup, 24x7 water supply, and smart security features such as video door phones, motion sensors, and CCTV surveillance.

The basement has been designed for efficient parking and essential services, while the terrace offers possibilities for rooftop gardens or private seating areas, especially for top-floor units.

With its compelling mix of connectivity, privacy, and community-centric planning, MRG Crown is poised to become one of the most sought-after addresses in New Gurgaon.