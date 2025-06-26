Investornewsbreaks Channelchek By Noble Highlights Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) Beats Q1 FY26 Expectations With Strong Margins And EPS Upside
Orders dipped slightly overall, with 1% growth internationally offset by a 1% decline in the Americas. Looking ahead, Steelcase expects flat to 4% revenue growth in Q2 FY26 and adjusted EPS between $0.36 and $0.40. Management will discuss results further during its earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To access the full report, visit
About Noble Capital Markets
Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.
About Channelchek
Noble launched in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.
For more information, visit
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment