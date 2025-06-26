Investornewsbreaks Channelchek By Noble Highlights Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) Beats Q1 FY26 Expectations With Strong Margins And EPS Upside

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Channelchek , a Noble Financial Group, Inc. product and service, reports that Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) delivered first-quarter fiscal 2026 results ahead of expectations, with revenue rising 7% year over year to $779 million-above both the $760 million forecast and $762 million consensus. Gross margin improved to 33.9%, surpassing guidance, while adjusted EPS reached $0.20, topping Noble's $0.14 estimate and the $0.13 Street consensus. Strength in the Americas, especially among corporate, government, and healthcare customers, drove the gains.

Orders dipped slightly overall, with 1% growth internationally offset by a 1% decline in the Americas. Looking ahead, Steelcase expects flat to 4% revenue growth in Q2 FY26 and adjusted EPS between $0.36 and $0.40. Management will discuss results further during its earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the full report, visit

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

For more information, visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN