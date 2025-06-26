403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
12 Martyred In Israeli Bombing Of Several Areas In Khan Yunis, South Of Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Twelve Palestinians were martyred and others wounded early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian (WAFA) News Agency reported that 12 people were martyred and several others injured in Nasser Hospital in the city at dawn today, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on tents in Al-Mawasi and the Western Camp, and the targeting of Palestinians near the Jasser Building.
It indicated that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Amr Ibn Al-Aas School, which houses displaced persons in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City, has risen to nine. They were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital west of the city.
Medical sources confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including three aid-seekers, were martyred in Israeli airstrikes and fire since dawn today on several areas in the Gaza Strip.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 56,156, and the number of wounded has risen to 132,239 since the start of the aggression on Oct. 7, 2023.
The Palestinian (WAFA) News Agency reported that 12 people were martyred and several others injured in Nasser Hospital in the city at dawn today, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on tents in Al-Mawasi and the Western Camp, and the targeting of Palestinians near the Jasser Building.
It indicated that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Amr Ibn Al-Aas School, which houses displaced persons in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City, has risen to nine. They were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital west of the city.
Medical sources confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including three aid-seekers, were martyred in Israeli airstrikes and fire since dawn today on several areas in the Gaza Strip.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 56,156, and the number of wounded has risen to 132,239 since the start of the aggression on Oct. 7, 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment