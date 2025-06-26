Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
12 Martyred In Israeli Bombing Of Several Areas In Khan Yunis, South Of Gaza Strip


2025-06-26 02:03:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Twelve Palestinians were martyred and others wounded early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian (WAFA) News Agency reported that 12 people were martyred and several others injured in Nasser Hospital in the city at dawn today, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on tents in Al-Mawasi and the Western Camp, and the targeting of Palestinians near the Jasser Building.
It indicated that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Amr Ibn Al-Aas School, which houses displaced persons in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City, has risen to nine. They were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital west of the city.
Medical sources confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including three aid-seekers, were martyred in Israeli airstrikes and fire since dawn today on several areas in the Gaza Strip.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 56,156, and the number of wounded has risen to 132,239 since the start of the aggression on Oct. 7, 2023.

