Five Martyred, Dozens Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Southern Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Five people were martyred on Thursday in an Israeli occupation airstrike targeting a vehicle in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Israeli occupation warplanes struck a vehicle in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to others, including women and children.

Meanwhile, medical sources in Gaza confirmed that 62 people have been martyred since dawn on Thursday in a series of Israeli air raids targeting various parts of the Strip.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to the Israeli occupation's persistent blockade on humanitarian aid, ongoing bombardment across all regions, and destruction of remaining medical facilities, essential services, and shelters.