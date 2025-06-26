AAS Miner Launches Next-Generation Cloud Mining Platform To Democratize Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative New User Rewards and Eco-Friendly Strategies Establish AAS Miner as a Portal to Crypto Wealth Growth





LONDON, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAS Miner, a prominent cloud mining platform , today announced the extension of its services, providing a seamless and safe gateway for people to invest in cryptocurrency mining and receive passive income. As a user-friendly and efficient solution, AAS Miner looks to set the standard for the international cloud mining sector with their accessible solutions for established investors and novice digital asset investors alike.

AAS Miner vows to provide an unrivalled mining experience through the integration of innovative ASIC and GPU mining hardware with a friendly user interface. The platform eliminates the complexities associated with traditional cryptocurrency mining, such as hardware procurement, maintenance, and high energy costs, making it easier for users to begin their wealth appreciation journey.

"At AAS Miner, our core mission is to empower individuals to participate in the burgeoning digital economy with confidence and ease," said a spokesperson for AAS Miner. "We believe that generating passive income from cryptocurrencies should be straightforward and accessible. Our platform, backed by advanced technology and a dedicated expert team, ensures a reliable and efficient mining environment for all our users."

Key Advantages of Choosing AAS Miner:



Effortless Start: Users can begin mining in a few simple steps: register an account, select a preferred mining contract, and start receiving stable daily income directly to their account. New users are welcomed with a $10 registration bonus, and daily sign-in rewards of $0.8 are available.

State-of-the-Art Hardware: AAS Miner utilizes the latest ASIC and GPU mining equipment, ensuring high efficiency and optimal performance for digital asset production.

No Hidden Fees: The platform transparently covers all hardware, installation, maintenance, and electricity costs, providing a clear and predictable earning model for users.

Stable and Predictable Earnings: Once a contract is purchased, the system automatically processes and updates earnings every 24 hours, offering a consistent income stream.

Robust Fund Security: A significant portion of user funds is secured in offline cold wallets. Enhanced security protocols, including McAfee® Security and Cloudflare® Security, are implemented to ensure maximum asset protection.

Expert Support and Eco-Friendly Operations: An expert team of blockchain professionals and IT engineers provides 24/7 online customer service. Furthermore, AAS Miner is dedicated to environmentally friendly mining, powering its operations with clean energy sources like monocrystalline solar panels and large-scale wind energy to ensure profitability while minimizing ecological impact. Lucrative Referral Program: Users can earn a permanent 5% referral bonus (Level 1) and 2.5% (Level 2) by inviting friends, providing an additional avenue for wealth accumulation.

AAS Miner offers a variety of popular mining contracts tailored to different investment capacities and durations, including options for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) cloud computing power.

As the cryptocurrency market continues its appreciation, cloud mining with AAS Miner presents an opportunity to participate in the digital economy's growth, aligning technological advancement with sustainable development.

About AAS Miner: AAS Miner is a leading cloud mining platform established with the goal of providing a simple, secure, and efficient way for individuals worldwide to earn cryptocurrency. Leveraging advanced mining hardware and an expert team, AAS Miner is committed to transparent operations, robust security, and environmentally responsible practices, empowering users to achieve passive income in the digital asset space.

Media Contact:

Full Name: DOLAN Peter James

Position: Advertising Manager

Email: ...

Website:

Address: 5 Egerton Drive, Hale, Altrincham, United Kingdom, WA15 8EF





