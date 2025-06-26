Midsouth Construction Restores Historic Slate Steeple On 19Th-Century Gothic Revival Church Tied To Jefferson Davis

The natural slate on the steeple spire was meticulously installed to mimic the original design on the steeple built in 1900

Gothic Revival Slate Steeple in Fairview, KY Located on the Birthplace of Jefferson Davis

Custom copper dormers were recreated during the complete restoration of the steeple on the 1900 structure built on the birthplace of Jefferson Davis.

MidSouth Construction restores a storm-damaged 1901 Gothic Revival church steeple with handcrafted slate and copper, preserving a piece of Southern history.

- Austin Burton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The successful restoration of a historic slate steeple on a 19th-Century Gothic Revival Church located at the birthplace of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was accomplished by MidSouth Construction, Nashville Roofing Contractors and Steeple Restoration Experts .

The church building where Jefferson Davis attended dedication ceremonies in 1814 remained until a lightning strike destroyed it in 1900. A replacement building was erected and dedicated on September 29, 1901, preserving its rich architectural legacy. Strong storms impacted the historic building in 2023 causing severe structural damage to the slate steeple which endangered the church building.

A Beacon of the Past, Rebuilt for the Future.

The historic slate steeple required preservation through a restoration process led by MidSouth Construction for its historical significance. The project team collaborated with preservation architects, structural engineers and historical reconstruction experts to create an engineered plan which respected the original design while building long-lasting structural integrity.

“We understood immediately that this wasn't just a roofing job-it was about safeguarding a symbol of faith, community, and Southern heritage for generations to come. We were charged with preserving an important piece of our history.” said Austin Burton with MidSouth Construction.“Every detail mattered.”

The crew disassembled the original steeple to construct a new reinforced base structure for the steeple. The team used historical references along with photographs to rebuild the 1901-designed spire. The installation of natural slate roofing turned out to be the most difficult phase because it demanded exact precision craftsmanship to duplicate the original intricate pattern.

Historic Craftsmanship with a Modern Touch.

The original spire used metal accents made from terne tin that had been painted white. Metal accents were used for the dormers, Queenan gutters, trim and a custom-made finial which is the crowning glory of this remarkable steeple. The current church updated the steeple's design by using copper to maintain the 19th-century materials and provide more durability and aesthetic value. The copper details create a beautiful visual effect with the new slate roofing by uniting traditional elements with modern restoration techniques.

The complete restoration project required skilled historical roofing specialists along with professional architects, structural engineers, licensed general contractors and historical preservation consultants. The restored steeple now rises into the sky as a proud monument that represents both religious belief and architectural permanence.

Preserving the Past for Generations to Come.

The team at MidSouth Construction takes pride in their work to preserve this important historical landmark for the people of Fairview KY and the surrounding Middle Tennessee communities. The newly rebuilt steeple stands as a historic monument which is a beacon to a time long ago, honoring both the people who first built it, the current congregation dedicated to preserving it, and the generations who will worship beneath it for years to come.

