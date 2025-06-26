Dr. Han Sup Song Joins Devland Academy As Senior Advisor And Lecturer

Renowned attorney and physician to teach“Law 101” and advise DevLand Academy on ethics, civic education, and leadership development.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DevLand Academy is proud to announce that Dr. Han Sup Song has joined the institution as Senior Advisor and Lecturer. A distinguished attorney, physician, and former prosecutor, Dr. Song brings a rare combination of legal, medical, and public service expertise to DevLand's growing mission: preparing the next generation of leaders to think critically, act ethically, and serve society with both knowledge and conscience.

Dr. Song will lead the Academy's new lecture series,“Law 101 for Future Innovators,” a foundational course in civic literacy, law, and public ethics designed for students navigating a rapidly changing world. His appointment underscores DevLand's belief that education must extend beyond technical skill-it must foster principled leadership.

“Dr. Song's career is a blueprint for how one person can bridge multiple fields in service of the public good,” said Michael Kessler, Founder and CEO of DevLand Academy.“From the courtroom to the classroom, his impact has always centered around justice, transparency, and the health of our communities. Our students will benefit immensely from his mentorship.”

Dr. Song has served at the highest levels of public prosecution in South Korea, investigating pharmaceutical fraud, health insurance abuse, and environmental scandals such as the country's infamous radon mattress crisis. He currently practices at Kim & Chang, South Korea's top law firm, where he specializes in healthcare regulation, white collar defense, and corporate ethics. In recognition of his service, he has received commendations from both the Minister of Health and Welfare and the Minister of Justice.

Educated at Seoul National University College of Medicine (M.D.) and Harvard Law School (LL.M.), Dr. Song is licensed to practice law in Korea and New York, and medicine in South Korea. His academic research-particularly on chemical safety reform following the humidifier disinfectant disaster-has contributed to meaningful policy conversations in Korea and abroad.

“I'm honored to join DevLand Academy in shaping a more thoughtful, ethically grounded education for future generations,” said Dr. Han Sup Song.“Young people must be prepared not just to succeed, but to serve. Through this new course and my role as advisor, I hope to help students build the kind of awareness and responsibility the world urgently needs.”

