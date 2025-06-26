Pakal Technologies Debuts 1200 Volt Family Of IGTO(T) - The First Major Silicon Power Semiconductor Breakthrough In 50 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-gen device slashes conduction losses, leapfrogs IGBT performance, and challenges Silicon Carbide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakal Technologies, the Silicon Valley startup redefining what's possible in silicon power semiconductors, today announced the commercial launch of its 1200 Volt revolutionary IGTO(t) power semiconductor.

The initial product is a Gen 2 1200 Volt, 40 Amp IGTO(t) and is available in a TO-247 package with co-packed diode. The 1200 V IGTO(t) is a direct drop-in upgrade for conventional IGBTs, using the same drivers and controllers and switching mechanism as a 1200 V IGBT.

Independent tests confirm this Gen 2 IGTO(t) delivers up to 40% lower conduction losses at full current and 150°C compared to top-tier IGBTs. With this 1200 V conduction loss breakthrough, the IGTO(t) not only beats the best silicon, it also directly challenges (and in many conditions beats) the conduction loss performance of much more expensive Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETS. The 1200 V IGTO(t) unlocks new levels of energy efficiency and cost savings across EVs, renewable energy, industrial automation and more.

“Our Gen 2 1200 V device shows remarkable conduction loss advantages that are especially useful for <20 kHz applications.” said Dr. Richard Blanchard, co-founder of Pakal Technologies.“Unlike IGBTs, the IGTO(t) device scales easily to much higher voltages. We expect to maintain and extend our high-current conduction loss advantage all the way to 6,500 V.”

The IGTO(t) is the first new high-voltage silicon power switch since the IGBT changed the game nearly 50 years ago. Pakal created the IGTO(t) to address the multibillion-dollar market gap between legacy silicon IGBTs and more expensive SiC products.

The market for high-voltage power switches is forecast to exceed $36 billion by 2032. Yet as SiC costs remain high and IGBT technology shows its age, the IGTO(t) stands alone as a disruptive new force - delivering IGBT compatibility with advanced performance and silicon pricing and scalability.

“The fact that we advanced from 650 V to 1200 V so quickly, proves the power of the IGTO(t) platform,” said Ben Quiñones, CEO of Pakal Technologies.“Next up: additional 1200 V current and package options, faster switching 1200 V IGTO(t)s, and then 1700 V products.”

About Pakal Technologies

Pakal Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering a new class of silicon-based power switches for the electrified future. Its patented IGTO(t) platform outperforms traditional IGBTs in efficiency, scalability, and cost - offering a frictionless upgrade path across power conversion markets. From electric vehicles to solar and industrial systems, Pakal's mission is to power the Electrification of Everything.

