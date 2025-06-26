2025 Combined General Meeting Minutes

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 26 JUNE 2025

All resolutions adopted by a very large majority

John Browett, appointed Independent Director, elected Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Combined General Meeting of Maisons du Monde shareholders convened on June 26, 2025, chaired by Françoise Gri and attended by members of the Board of Directors and the statutory auditors.

The quorum for the General Meeting was 76.08%.

Shareholders adopted by a very large majority all resolutions submitted for their vote, including:



Approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024 , as well as the appropriation of profit proposed by the Board of Directors. Evolution of the Board of Directors' composition with the renewal of Cécile Cloarec's mandate as an independent director, the appointment of Casa Holdings (Majorelle) and Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund as directors, and the appointment of John Browett as an independent director.

At the close of this meeting, the newly constituted Board of Directors comprises 58% independent members , with each of the Group's two main shareholders retaining two seats on the Board.

The Board of Directors meeting, which followed the General Meeting, appointed John as Chairman of the Board. John brings to Maisons du Monde Group over 25 years of experience leading prominent retail companies, both in the United Kingdom and internationally. His career notably includes roles as CEO of Dunelm Group plc, a major player in the furniture and home décor sector.

François-Melchior de Polignac stated: "I'm delighted to welcome John to the Board. His considerable experience in the retail sector, particularly in furniture and home décor, and his leadership expertise will be essential assets to help us drive the transformation of our Group. I sincerely thank Françoise Gri for her invaluable support, notably in developing and structuring the Inspire Everyday plan, which is our roadmap today."

John Browett declared: "I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by both the shareholders and the Board of Directors of Maisons du Monde. My immediate objective as Chairman, alongside the entire Board and François-Melchior, will be to leverage my expertise and experience to accelerate the company's transformation."

The presentation made at the General Meeting, the detailed voting results, and the video recording of the meeting are available on the Maisons du Monde website

Financial calendar

25 July 2025 Half-Year 2025 Results

23 October 2025 Q3 2025 Sales

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

