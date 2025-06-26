Bassett Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company's investor relations website, , or they can listen to the conference call via . The conference call will be archived for replay on the Company's investor site.
About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings. The Company's network of 87 company- and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores accounts for approximately 60% of its wholesale business. The Bassett Home Furnishings stores feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company's capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company's custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at (BSET-E)
Contacts:
J. Michael Daniel
Senior Vice President and
Financial Officer
(276) 629-6614 – Investors
...
Peter D. Morrison
Vice President of Communications
(276) 629-6450 – Media
