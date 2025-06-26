MAISON PERRIER Launches Nationwide Search For Its First-Ever Chief Possibility Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A leading premium sparkling water brand is searching for one exceptional individual who can elevate the everyday

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MAISON PERRIER, the innovative house of premium sparkling beverages known for elevating everyday moments, announced a groundbreaking search for its first-ever Chief Possibility Officer (CPO).* This one-of-a-kind opportunity is made for an exceptional Canadian who turns up the volume to life's little pleasures, believes pleasure hides in plain sight, and isn't afraid to turn“maybes” into“mais, oui.” One dynamic individual will be selected as a MAISON PERRIER ambassador this summer and get paid*by living their best life.









The selected Chief Possibility Officer will embark on a summer of once-in-a-lifetime experiences – from taking mixology to new heights with MAISON PERRIER's sophisticated flavours, to attending red carpets (...and green ones). The Chief Possibility Officer's mission will be to travel across Canada, unlocking doors to new inspirations and documenting how MAISON PERRIER's refreshing possibilities enhance their journey and inspire others to live their best lives.

"MAISON PERRIER believes in elevating the everyday; after all, that's how our product was born," says Tiffany Ho, Senior Marketing Manager for Perrier. "By creating this bold opportunity, we hope to inspire Canadians to dream big, reimagine life's little moments, and seize the endless possibilities our world has to offer.”

In a world where only 48.6% of Canadians aged 15 and older reported being "highly satisfied" with their lives, a decrease from 54% in 2021,1 MAISON PERRIER recognizes the immense need for individuals to explore bold new ways of living and embracing pleasure. The Chief Possibility Officer will embody this uplifting spirit, demonstrating how Canadians can discover joy and excitement hiding in plain sight by simply opening the door to new possibilities.

Canadians with a bold spirit, a passion for adventure, and a flair for style are invited to create a submission video on Instagram or TikTok and showcase why they would make the perfect Chief Possibility Officer. Record it, post it, use the hashtag #MPCPO, tag @maisonperrierca on Instagram, and most importantly, flaunt their je ne sais quoi. Submissions are open until July 16, 2025.

For more information, visit MaisonPerrier.ca/CPO and follow @maisonperrierca on Instagram.

*The title 'Officer', while it adds flair, does not entail any official leadership or decision-making abilities. This is subject to entering into an Independent Ambassador Contractor Agreement. Limited to a total payment of $50,000 for contracted period.

About MAISON PERRIER

MAISON PERRIER beverages are pioneering a new chapter from the makers of Perrier. MAISON PERRIER is a new brand of premium sparkling beverages offering a pleasurable and sophisticated taste to meet your varying needs and taste preferences throughout the day. Whether you're looking for an elevated mid-morning treat or refined new flavours for mocktail drinks with friends. Learn more at maisonperrier.ca or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé is a Swiss multinational company and has been in Canada since 1887, locally manufacturing and/or distributing some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at

