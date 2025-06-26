Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Accelerates Towards $106.85 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The motorcycle and bicycle market has been recording a strong growth trajectory in recent years. Demonstrating this growth, the market size is projected to rise from $82.22 billion in 2024 to an impressive $87.53 billion in 2025, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This expansion during the historical period can be attributed to a myriad of factors including urbanization, growing environmental concerns, fluctuating fuel prices, and overall economic growth.

What Is The Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Growth Forecast?

Stemming from the current figures, the motorcycle and bicycle market size is predicted to maintain notable growth in the forthcoming years. It is slated to further grow to $106.85 billion by 2029, exhibiting a consistent compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. Factors identified to contribute towards this growth over the forecast period involve a mix of urban mobility solutions, the popularity and necessity of e-commerce and delivery services, as well as changes in regulations.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Drives The Motorcycle And Bicycle Market?

The increasing global focus on health consciousness is anticipated to significantly drive the motorcycle and bicycle market forward. Health consciousness pertains to an individual's cognizance and proactive measures towards maintaining and enhancing their overall health and wellness. This encapsulates a spectrum of behaviors, attitudes, and beliefs linked to physical fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle choices. The augmentation of health consciousness has been largely fuelled by the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Who Are The Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Key Players?

The motorcycle and bicycle market is characterized by the presence of several key industry players. The major companies operating in this market includes EXOR Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, Denso Corp., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Continental AG, Gestamp Automoción, Tata Motor Group, Dana Incorporated, Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Motorcycle And Bicycle Market?

Emerging trends within the industry, such as greater investment in the manufacture of electric bicycles, also promise to radically transform this market. Electric bicycles operate using rechargeable batteries, making them an eco-friendly and low-cost mode of transportation. They are not only useful for commuting but are also increasingly used for recreational bicycle trips, grocery shopping, and running errands.

How Is The Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Segmented?

Key Market Segments:

The motorcycle and bicycle market, as covered in this report, is segmented in the following manner:

1 By Type: Motorcycles and Parts, Bicycles and Parts, Motor Scooters, Other Motorcycle and Bicycle

2 By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine ICE, Electric

3 By Distribution Channel: Independent Retailers, Online Sales

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Motorcycle And Bicycle Market?

Asia-Pacific dominated the motorcycle and bicycle market in 2024 making it the largest region in this sector. Western Europe followed closely behind as the second-largest region. This report covers the motorcycle and bicycle market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2025



Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2025



Electric Bikes and Scooters Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, augmented by in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, you can obtain the information necessary to stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.