Academy Sports + Outdoors Partners With Operation Homefront To Support Military Families During Back-To-School Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Academy Sports + Outdoors our mission is to provide fun for all, and that starts with investing in the communities we serve," said Meredith Klein, Vice President of Communications. "We're honored to support military families and make the back-to-school season easier through our partnership with Operation Homefront."

On Wednesday, June 25, hundreds of Academy Sports + Outdoors team members came together to fill 1,500 backpacks with essential school supplies. This packing event is part of Academy's broader community giving efforts and support of Operation Homefront's annual Back-to-School Brigade®, which is inclusive of a $54,000 donation to the program. The backpacks will be delivered to school-age military children across Texas and Louisiana.

The Back-to-School Brigade® distributes thousands of backpacks to military children across the country annually, easing the financial burden of the season for parents and families while also fostering a sense of community and excitement for students as they head back to class.

"The unique challenges our nation's military families face in summer months – transitioning to new communities and schools, paying for school supplies, purchasing new clothes – takes a financial toll and brings stress into an exciting and joyful time for students starting a new school year," says Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, US Navy (Ret.), Operation Homefront President & CEO. "We're thankful for partners like Academy Sports + Outdoors who help us provide much-needed assistance to help these deserving military families thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

Photos from that event are available here .

The annual initiative by Operation Homefront has provided nearly 600,000 backpacks to military children since 2008, saving families more than $60 million in school expenses. You can learn more about the Back-to-School Brigade by visiting the Operation Homefront website .

