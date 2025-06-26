Hyundai Finishes Second Among Mass-Market Brands In J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study Santa Cruz Named Top Midsize Pickup

Underneath its distinctive styling, the Santa Cruz delivers refined driving dynamics, clever storage solutions, and an interior packed with technology. These features make it equally at home on city streets and backcountry roads. With a robust powertrain, standard safety features, and intuitive connectivity, it offers the versatility of a pickup with the polish of a crossover.

Study Highlights:



The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from 92,694 purchasers and lessees of new 2025 model-year vehicles surveyed early in their ownership period. This is the study's 39th year.



J.D. Power measures initial quality by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership. A lower score reflects higher quality.

Conducted between June 2024 through May 2025, the J.D. Power 2025 IQS study is the result of Voice of the Customer (VOC) questions plus relevant repair data survey results organized into 10 categories: infotainment; features, control and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; climate; and unspecified (unique to repair). The study is designed to provide automakers with information to help identify problems and drive product improvement.

