Levridge Announces 2025 Release 1.0 A Major Leap Forward In Ag Sales And Commodity Accounting

Includes features to deepen integration with Bushel, provide greater flexibility for freight management, and enhance outbound inventory tracking and accuracy.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Levridge is proud to announce the official launch of Levridge 2025 Release 1.0, the most expansive and feature-rich update to date. This release delivers powerful enhancements to the Commodity Accounting , Ag Sales , and Equity & Patronage solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of agribusinesses and cooperatives.“This release is a game changer, especially for freight operations and outbound inventory management” said John Melland, CEO at Levridge.“We've listened closely to our clients and partners, and this release reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, more connected, and more efficient tools for agribusiness.”Key Highlights of Levridge 2025 R1:Bushel Integration – Prepaids & Bookings: Seamless syncing of sales agreement lines to Bushel's Prepaids and Bookings, enhancing real-time visibility and operational alignment.Invoiced Lines Inquiry: A new inquiry form provides a consolidated view of invoiced items, customers, sales agreements, prepayments, and related invoices-accessible from multiple points within the system for greater efficiency.Streamlined Return Orders: Enhanced logic for handling returns involving splits, prepayments, and sales agreements ensures accurate updates to original transactions and financial records.Freight Management Enhancements: Support for multiple freight lines per ticket, flexible freight calculation methods, and automated accruals improve cost tracking and transparency.Outbound Inventory Recognition: Smarter tracking using scale ticket triggers to automate sales order creation and posting, with grouped invoicing capabilities.Commodity Accounting Upgrades: New broker fee management tools, AgXML enhancements, and business event export filters for commodity loads and scale tickets provide deeper control and compliance.Equity & Patronage: New summary inquiries for organizations and members offer improved visibility into cooperative equity positions.Levridge 2025 R1 is now available to all customers and partners. For a full breakdown of features, visit the Levridge 2025 Release 1.0 blog or explore the YouTube playlist for demos and walkthroughs.About LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance.For more information:John Melland, CEO...

Levridge Commodity Accounting: Multiple Ticket Freight and Calculations and Freight Accruals

