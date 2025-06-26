Hornblower Group Appoints Ed Quinn As President Of Ferry And Concession

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ed brings an impressive background in transportation, operations, and commercial strategy, making him the ideal leader to take our Ferry and Concession division to the next level," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group. "His proven track record in driving performance, managing complex operations, and leading strategic growth initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and enhance the experiences we offer our guests."

Quinn brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in the transportation and manufacturing sectors. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group, a privately held company with 10 business units operating across 25 states. During his tenure, Quinn led significant improvements in the safety culture and operational excellence, while driving enterprise growth through a combination of organic and M&A initiatives.

Prior to R.J. Corman, Quinn was Vice President at Big Ass Fans, where he spearheaded revenue growth initiatives, launched business analytics and innovation teams, and led strategy across sales and marketing functions.

His earlier roles included overseeing strategic contracts, emergency services, and logistics operations in multiple leadership positions at R.J. Corman from 2004 to 2011.

"I'm honored to join Hornblower Group at such an exciting time," Quinn said. "This company has an unmatched legacy in delivering world-class experiences on the water, and I look forward to working alongside the team to build on that legacy, driving innovation, strengthening our operations, and delivering extraordinary service to our guests and communities."

Quinn holds a degree in marine transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy and has served as a lieutenant in both the U.S. Naval Reserve and Merchant Marine Reserve.

ABOUT HORNBLOWER GROUP

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences , Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine , a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers over 10 countries, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in San Francisco, California; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit hornblowercorp.

