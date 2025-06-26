Viral Nation And FORTÉ Entertainment Partner With Creator Jools Lebron On Premium Docuseries 'Beyond Demure'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After an emotional TikTok moment at her day job went viral, Jools captured the internet's attention. A beacon of positivity, she's showcased how going viral can lead to happiness, success, and life-changing opportunities. Beyond Demure goes beyond the "very demure, very mindful" meme to reveal the woman behind it: a proud transgender trailblazer whose infectious wit and honesty have inspired millions.

Beyond Demure follows Jools' pursuit of lasting fulfillment-from personal milestones like funding her transition, to collaborations with Netflix, Verizon, and PopSockets. It's a story of transformation, joy, and how one viral moment became a springboard to a life lived out loud.

"Being 'demure' was never about being small, it's about owning who I am and living my truth unapologetically," said Jools Lebron. "Social media gave me a voice to connect and tell my story, and Beyond Demure is about how it helped me find my true self while inspiring others to do the same."

Beyond Demure challenges expectations, redefining what it means to "make it" online. Raised in a conservative half-African-American, half-Puerto Rican family in Chicago, Jools grew up not fitting in-but now, she's forging a path only she could walk. She's doing it her way: loud, honest, joyful, and "very demure."

Viral Nation's expanding original IP business, encompassing unscripted, scripted, and animated content, marks another milestone with Beyond Demure. "At Viral Nation, we've always believed in the power of creators-and Jools is a cultural force," said Paul Telner, Head of Programming, Viral Nation. "Her story is proof that the internet can do more than entertain, it can elevate and empower. Beyond Demure is the positive social media story we need."

Beyond Demure is the latest addition to a growing slate of creator-first content from FORTÉ Entertainment, known for blending authentic, emotionally driven storytelling with broad commercial appeal. The company is expanding its unscripted slate with projects that center around cultural disruptors, boundary-pushers, and transformational narratives.

"At FORTÉ, we've always believed the most powerful stories are the ones that live at the edge of culture, where change is happening in real time," said Andrea and Mitch Gabourie, co-founders of FORTÉ Entertainment. "Jools is a generational talent, and Beyond Demure is exactly the kind of creator-driven series we believe today's audiences and platforms are hungry for."

