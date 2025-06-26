Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Unveils Special Train Wrap To Celebrate 70Th Anniversary Of Disneyland Resort

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to be part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration," said LOSSAN Agency Chair and City of Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung. "Taking the Pacific Surfliner to one of the world's most iconic and beloved destinations makes magical memories start the moment your journey begins."

"With the launch of our Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, we're excited to collaborate on this initiative and see the all-new 70th themed Amtrak Pacific Surfliner riding along the coastline of Southern California," said Disneyland Resort Vice President of Sales and Services Lynn Clark. "As we honor the legacy of Disneyland Resort, we're delighted to join LOSSAN to create magical, memorable vacation experiences together for our guests, where the celebration can begin even before they arrive."

Magical Savings for Every Rider

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner offers a relaxing travel alternative with scenic views, spacious seating, free Wi-Fi and a café car. Whether planning a weekend getaway, a summer vacation or a day trip, the train is a stress-free option for Disney fans.

Connecting major Southern California destinations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner provides easy access to Anaheim and the Disneyland Resort, making it the ideal first and last ride of a magical day.

To commemorate the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, Amtrak riders can unlock the following special offers:



Save 5% on Disneyland Resort Theme Park Admission – Available for a limited time, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner customers can enjoy 5% savings on standard theme park tickets (1-day or more Park Hopper ticket) and the Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer (specially priced 3- and 4-day tickets valid now – August 14, 2025). Savings available after tickets are purchased through the Disneyland Resort Online Ticket Store at PacificSurfliner/Disney .

Save 20% on Train Travel to Anaheim – Use promo code V712 when booking an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner ride to Anaheim for a 20% discount on adult fares offer is valid for travel on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner only and not combinable with any other discount offer. Discount is available for adult fares and applied at checkout. Fares, routes and schedules are subject to change. Other restrictions may apply. Free Shuttle to the Park – Guests arriving at the Anaheim Station can present their Amtrak ticket to board a complimentary ART (Anaheim Regional Transportation) shuttle to the Disneyland Resort.

For more information, please visit PacificSurfliner/Disney .

Celebrate 70 Years of Happiness

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration is the perfect summer travel destination accessed through Anaheim Station aboard Amtrak Pacific Surfliner with special festivities for all ages to enjoy. The yearlong party honors seven decades of joy with Disney characters in their celebratory attire, parades and nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, as well as dazzling décor, collectible souvenirs and themed food and beverage throughout both parks, the Downtown Disney District and the three on-site Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

For more details, visit Disneyland .

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN Rail Corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner