Egide: Update Of The 2024 Financial Statements And Position Of The Statutory Auditors
|Revenue (in M€)
| 2024
(Updated)
| 2024
(as published on 04/30/2025)
|2023*
|Egide SA
|14.78
|14.81
|17.49
|Egide USA
|8.29
|8.29
|11.61
|Santier
|6.93
|6.94
|7.6
|Egide Group
|30.01
|30.04
|36.71
* Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024
|In M€
| 2024
(Updated)
| 2024
(as published on 04/30/2025)
|2023 *
|REVENUE
|30.01
|30.04
|36.71
|EBITDA (gross)
|-0.44
|-0.49
|-1.02
|OPERATING RESULT
|-2.02
|-1.95
|-2.74
|FINANCIAL RESULT
|-0.69
|-0.69
|-0.82
|EXCEPTIONAL RESULT
|0.09
|-0.05
|0.15
|Income Taxes
|0.24
|0.22
|0.33
|NET RESULT – GROUP SHARE
|-2.38
|-2.48
|-3.07
* Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability
Main modifications:
| In M€
|2024
|2024
|Variance
|(Updated)
|(as published on 04/30/2025)
|REVENUE
|30.01
|30.04
|-0.03
|OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|0.23
|0.23
|0.00
|PURCHASES CONSUMED
|-10.38
|-10.39
|0.00
|Personnel costs
|-14.03
|-14.18
|0.15
|External charges
|-5.91
|-5.83
|-0.08
|Taxes and duties
|-0.37
|-0.37
|0.00
|EBITDA (gross)
|-0.45
|-0.49
|0.05
|OPERATING RESULT
|-2.02
|-1.95
|-0.07
|FINANCIAL RESULT
|-0.69
|-0.69
|0.00
|EXCEPTIONAL RESULT
|0.09
|-0.05
|0.14
|Income Taxes
|0.25
|0.22
|0.03
|NET RESULT – GROUP SHARE
|-2.38
|-2.48
|0.15
EBITDA variation of +€0.05M
This variation is explained by several factors:
- A decrease in revenue of -€0.03M on EGIDE SA, related to an adjustment of deferred revenue related to a customer. A decrease in personnel costs of €0.15M, mainly at USA Inc., related to an adjustment from €3.9M to A slight decrease in external charges, with an impact of
Operating Result variation: -€0.07M
The change in operating result is mainly due to the variation in Ebitda mentioned above, but also to the increase in depreciation and amortization, from -€1.5M to This increase stems in particular from Egide SA, whose depreciation and amortization expense rose from -€0.9M to due to an accounting adjustment aimed at correctly reflecting the Factor account.
Exceptional Result variation: +€0.14M
The change from €0.11M to €0.03M at Egide SA is explained by a change in the share of the subsidy recognized in the income statement.
The increase comes from the adjustment of the Research Tax Credit (CIR) on EGIDE SA, revalued from €0.216M to
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024:
|Assets (k€)
|31/12/2024 updated
|31/12/2024*
|Liabilities(k€)
|31/12/2024 Updated
|31/12/2024*
|Fixed assets
|8 213
|8 213
|Shareholders' equity
|6 152
|6 045
|Intangible assets
|5
|5
|Capital
|9 800
|9 800
|Tangible assets
|7 632
|7 632
|Capital-related premiums
|1 115
|1 115
|Financial assets
|576
|576
|Reserves
|(2 387)
|(2 387)
|Net result (Group share)
|(2 375)
|(2 483)
|Current assets
|16 358
|16 358
|Non-current liabilities
|459
|800
|Inventories & work in progress
|8 044
|8 044
|Provisions
|541
|541
|Trade receivables
|3 081
|3 081
|Current liabilities
|17 047
|17 183
|Other assets and accruals
|3 014
|3 385
|Financial Debts
|9 357
|9 357
|Cash
|1 848
|1 848
|Trade payables
|6 063
|6 054
|Other Debt & accruals
|1 627
|1 772
|Total Assets
|24 199
|24 571
|Total Liabilities
|24 199
|24 571
* As published on 04/30/2025
Main modifications:
- Assets
- Change in other receivables and accruals of -€371k, mainly related to Egide SA, and more specifically to the subsidy and the CIR (see above).
- Variation in the year's result +€108k (see above) Other Shareholders' equity: -€341k, related to the adjustment on the subsidy (see above). Variation in other debts -€145k related to the adjustment on personnel costs (see above), as well as the Factor.
OUTLOOK
The outlook for Egide Group as published on April 30, 2025, remains unchanged.
POSITION OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS
The company's statutory auditors have issued their audit report on the updated 2024 financial statements. They have expressed reservations leading them to an inability to certify the 2024 financial statements.
Their main areas of uncertainty concerning the parent company and consolidated 2024 financial statements relate to:
- The elements supporting the forecasted budget, The valuation of securities (statutory accounts), The valuation of inventories, Discrepancies in intercompany accounts.
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
The Annual Financial Report 2024 will be published as scheduled on June 30, 2025, after French market closure.
This report will include the updated social and consolidated financial statements for 2024, approved by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2025, together with the notes, the management report and the Statutory Auditors' report.
It will be available after French market closure on June 30, 2025, on the company's website ( ) and on the Euronext website.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
2024 Annual Financial Report: June 30, 2025, after French Market closure
2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025
Combined General Meeting: Before September 30, 2025
2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025
CONTACTS
EGIDE David HIEN CEO +33 4 90 30 35 98 ...
FIN'EXTENSO Isabelle APRILE F inancial Communications Agency +33 6 17 38 61 78 ...
About Egide Group – Keep up to date with all the Group's news online : et LinkedIn
Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units...). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.
EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID
