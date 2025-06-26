The $900 Billion Question: Who Will Deliver The Next Cancer Breakthrough?

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The shift reflects more than a funding gap - it signals a structural realignment in how cancer breakthroughs may be brought to market. As public systems face pressure and timelines extend, nimble biotech firms are advancing targeted treatments, combination trials, and regulatory conversations once dominated by legacy institutions. Against this backdrop, market watchers see a pivotal window opening for investors willing to back the next wave of oncology innovation.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY ) (TSX: ONC) has entered a new chapter with the appointment of Jared Kelly as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board. With a background in high-value biotech transactions and late-stage development strategy, Kelly brings experience that may help position the company for its next phase of clinical and corporate progress.

Prior to joining Oncolytics , Kelly was General Counsel at Ambrx Biopharma , where he played a key role in the company's $2 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson . He also advised a range of life sciences firms on partnerships, licensing, and M&A during his tenure at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Lowenstein Sandler LLP . His arrival comes as Oncolytics continues advancing pelareorep, a viral-based immunotherapy being evaluated in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other agents across multiple cancer indications.

"Pelareorep's clinical data across multiple tumors is striking and represents the potential for a true backbone immunotherapy to address many in-need indications. Importantly, the data show that pelareorep creates a robust immunologic response in difficult tumors and increases survival in a patient population where survival has historically evaded most patients," said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics Biotech . "With a renewed focus and sharpened clinical development plan, we believe we will move pelareorep forward effectively and efficiently to a place where potential partners will see the value of a de-risked immunotherapy. I am excited to get to work accelerating development and unlocking significant value for stakeholders."

Kelly's appointment appears aligned with a focused strategy: advancing pelareorep through late-stage development while maintaining capital efficiency and openness to potential partnerships. The company's lead program continues to generate data that support further investigation across several difficult-to-treat cancers.

Pelareorep already holds FDA Fast Track designation in two separate indications - metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) and HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC) - a distinction that highlights regulatory interest in its potential.

Across clinical studies, the viral-based immunotherapy has consistently shown signs of immune activation, combinability with checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy, and efficacy in heavily pretreated populations.

In mPDAC , a Phase 2 cohort from the trial has reported objective response rates (ORR) above 60% in tumor-evaluable patients, exceeding historical benchmarks for this indication. Additional analyses have noted extended two-year survival rates compared to previous benchmarks. In HR+/HER2- mBC , two randomized Phase 2 trials (IND-213 and BRACELET-1) observed overall survival trends that support continued clinical evaluation.

Elsewhere, a Phase 2 anal cancer cohort combining pelareorep with a checkpoint inhibitor demonstrated partial or complete response rates that exceeded historical control trials for checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy, suggesting potential utility beyond the company's lead programs.

"Mr. Kelly's vision and track record is an extraordinary fit with the standout clinical data pelareorep has generated to date," said Wayne Pisano, Chair of the Board and outgoing Interim CEO of Oncolytics . "We believe Mr. Kelly's well-documented ability to prioritize clinical program development, execute successful financings, and attract the attention of large industry peers will help maximize Oncolytics' potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients and exceptional value for investors."

Kelly's compensation framework includes equity-based awards and performance-linked incentives tied to future financings and strategic outcomes. The structure is designed to align leadership priorities with long-term shareholder value while reinforcing a disciplined approach to capital and partnership development.

As multiple cohorts advance within the GOBLET study - including those in pancreatic and anal cancers backed by external funding and regulatory support - Oncolytics appears positioned to continue its progress with a blend of clinical momentum, financial flexibility, and sharpened strategic direction.

Prior to Kelly's appointment, Oncolytics presented new data from its GOBLET trial at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting pelareorep's ability to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses in metastatic pancreatic cancer. With fresh clinical insights and new leadership in place, the company appears positioned to advance both its scientific and strategic priorities in tandem.

