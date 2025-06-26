Jennifer Hayes Joins Porter To Elevate National Nursing Operations

PORTER WELCOMES A SEASONED LEADER TO ADVANCE MEMBER EXPERIENCE NATIONWIDE

BALTIMORE, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, the only platform dedicated to connecting members with the resources, services, products, and education they need to live their best lives at home, is proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Hayes, DNP, as Vice President of Clinical Strategy & Execution. In this role, Jennifer will help lead and scale Porter's national network of nurses who deliver in-home care to Medicare Advantage, ACA, and Medicaid members across the country.

As Porter continues to grow its provider network across more than two-dozen states, Jennifer brings the leadership and expertise needed to support that expansion. With deep experience in building strong clinical programs and enhancing every stage of the member journey, Jennifer is well positioned to help us deliver care that is both compassionate and data informed. Her guidance will ensure that every member feels seen, supported, and genuinely cared for.

Jennifer's career spans more than two decades across healthcare strategy, risk adjustment, and clinical performance. She most recently served as Regional Director of Provider Performance at Aetna and previously held senior leadership roles at CareMore Health as Director of Risk Adjustment and at Highmark as Manager of Strategic Risk Adjustment Programs. Adding to her impressive credentials, Jennifer is also a Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a professional coder, holding several certifications as well as a Fellow with the American Academy of Professional Coders.

"Jennifer knows this work deeply. She has lived it, led it, and never lost sight of what good care really means," said John Criswell, CEO, Founder, and Chairman of Porter. "She understands what it takes to deliver meaningful care and will help us do it right every time, for every member, and by every nurse who shows up ready to serve."

Porter is redefining how health plans should engage with their members through in-home visits that go beyond identifying care gaps. By building trust, addressing needs directly, and ensuring consistent follow-through, Porter's visits drive real improvements in health outcomes. With Jennifer Hayes joining our leadership team, Porter is once again raising the bar for what in-home care can be.

Want to see how Jennifer is already making a difference at Porter? Stop by Booth 303 at RISE Qualipalooza 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona, from June 29 to July 1, 2025, or learn more online at helloporter.

About Porter

Porter combines the power of AI with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience. Visit .

