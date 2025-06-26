Recreational Cannabis Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Report 2025-2034 Cannabis-Infused Beverages And Edibles Take Center Stage In Expanding $5.5 Billion Market

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Cannabis Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Recreational Cannabis Market is valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2034.



The recreational cannabis market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by increasing legalization across various regions and growing societal acceptance. Cannabis, once considered a taboo substance, has seen a shift in perception, especially in countries and states where it has been legalized for recreational use. The market encompasses a wide range of cannabis products, including dried flowers, edibles, oils, tinctures, and concentrates, all designed to meet the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. With expanding legal frameworks, cannabis is becoming more widely accessible to adult consumers, particularly in regions like North America and parts of Europe.

In addition to its use for recreational purposes, cannabis is being recognized for its potential therapeutic benefits, contributing to its market growth. The market is also driven by innovation in product formulations and packaging, which caters to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences, from those seeking traditional cannabis consumption methods to those preferring edibles or beverages. Despite its growth, the market faces challenges such as regulatory complexities, concerns regarding health and safety, and competition from the black market, which still persists in some regions where cannabis remains illegal.

In 2024, the recreational cannabis market continued to experience significant developments as more regions moved toward legalization and regulatory frameworks became more established. The North American market, particularly in the United States and Canada, saw strong growth, driven by new state-level legalization efforts and increased consumer acceptance. In addition, several European countries began to explore cannabis legalization, expanding the market's reach internationally. One of the most notable trends was the growing popularity of cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, and wellness products, offering consumers alternative methods of consumption that align with modern lifestyles.

Companies in the market also focused heavily on innovation, developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused beverages, health supplements, and cosmetics, which appealed to a broader, more diverse audience. Furthermore, the rise of cannabis tourism in places like California and Canada drove revenue growth, with consumers traveling specifically to experience cannabis-friendly environments. However, despite the positive developments, the market faced continued regulatory challenges, with varying legal frameworks making it difficult for companies to operate across borders. In addition, ongoing concerns about product safety, quality, and the potential for misuse continued to shape the regulatory environment.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the recreational cannabis market is expected to continue its robust growth, driven by expanding legalization efforts, increasing consumer demand, and the continued development of new cannabis-based products. As more countries and regions implement legalization frameworks, the market will see an influx of new consumers, further driving the demand for cannabis products. Technological advancements in cultivation, extraction, and product development will allow for more precise and efficient production processes, reducing costs and improving the overall consumer experience.

The increasing focus on cannabis-based wellness products, including topicals, oils, and tinctures, will likely drive growth in the health and beauty sectors as more consumers embrace cannabis for its potential therapeutic benefits. The integration of cannabis into mainstream retail channels, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, will also contribute to greater market penetration.

However, challenges such as the persistent stigma surrounding cannabis use, complex regulatory environments, and the continued competition from illegal markets will require ongoing efforts from industry stakeholders to navigate and overcome these barriers. Overall, the recreational cannabis market is poised for continued expansion, with new product innovations and global legalization trends paving the way for long-term growth.

Key Trends



Increasing popularity of cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, and wellness products, providing consumers with alternative consumption options.

Expansion of cannabis legalization efforts, particularly in Europe and emerging markets, driving market growth and international opportunities.

Growing demand for cannabis-based wellness and beauty products, such as oils, tinctures, and topicals, for therapeutic benefits.

Technological advancements in cultivation and extraction techniques, leading to improved product quality, efficiency, and cost reduction. Rising cannabis tourism, where consumers travel to cannabis-friendly destinations, further boosting market revenue.

Market Drivers



Increased consumer demand for recreational cannabis products, driven by expanding legalization and changing perceptions.

Growing availability of cannabis-infused edibles, beverages, and wellness products appealing to diverse consumer preferences.

Technological innovations that improve production efficiency and product quality, enhancing market offerings. Legalization efforts across more regions, opening up new markets and boosting consumer access to cannabis products.

Market Challenge

Ongoing regulatory complexities, differing legal frameworks across regions, and competition from the black market remain significant barriers to market growth.

Companies Featured



The Cronos Group

Verano Holdings

Cresco Labs Inc.

SNDL Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Tilray Inc.

22nd Century Group

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Columbia Care

PharmaCann Inc.

Perrigo

Village Farms International Inc

Indiva Limited

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

TerrAscend Corp.

Acreage Holdings

HEXO Corp

4Front Ventures

C3 Industries

TILT Holdings

Maricann Inc.

Organigram Holding Inc.

Ascend Wellness Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis

Green Thumb Industries Geron Corporation.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Oils

Transdermal Patches

Tablets

Capsule

Vape

Suppositories

Tinctures

Creams

Edibles Other Products

By Compound- Tetrahydrocannabinol- THC Dominant



Cannabidiol- CBD Dominant

Balanced Tetrahydrocannabinol THC

By Administration



Oral

Topical

Inhalation

Rectal Sublingual

By Application



Chronic Pain

Cancer

Mental Disorder

Sleep Management Other Applications

By End Users



Pharmaceuticals

Food

Beverages

Tobacco

Personal care Research and Development Center

By Geography



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Key Attributes:

