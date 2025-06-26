Far Eastern Memorial Hospital In Taiwan Earns AAHRPP Accreditation

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded full accreditation to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

The hospital is the 14th research organization in Taiwan to earn what is widely regarded as the "gold seal" for human research protection programs. The nation leads the international community in embracing AAHRPP's standards for high-quality, ethical research.

The first AAHRPP accreditations in Taiwan were awarded in March and December of 2014. Since then, accreditation has taken hold, and AAHRPP has seen a steady stream of applications from that country.

"Accredited organization are among our best ambassadors," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse Summers said. "'Not-yet-accredited' organizations are far more likely to pursue accreditation once they've seen its impact on their peers-the enhanced quality, reputation and partnership opportunities that accompany AAHRPP accreditation."

Worldwide, more than 600 entities have earned accreditation by demonstrating that they have built extensive safeguards into every level of their research operation. These organizations also have shown that they adhere to high standards for research and are committed to continuous improvement. In today's increasingly collaborative research environment, accreditation status can provide added assurance and a competitive edge.

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and UAE.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process. Research institutes, clinical research centers, contract research organizations and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit .

