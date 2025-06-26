HEALTHDAY INTERVIEW: RECENTLY FIRED ACIP MEMBER SPEAKS OUT ON REVISED COMMITTEE

Bonnie Maldonado reflects on the changed nature of ACIP and seeks clarification on the transparency of the reformed committee.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9th, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took what they called "a bold step in restoring public trust " by totally reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory committee that makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy, and clinical need of vaccines to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They removed all 17 of the existing members, replacing them shortly after with 8 new members.

The first test is the ACIP committee's first meeting with the new lineup which ends today, June 26 at 1 PM.

HealthDay has an exclusive interview with "Bonnie" Maldonado.

While her qualifications as Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Development & Diversity; Taube Endowed Professor of Global Health & Infectious Diseases; Professor of Pediatrics & Epidemiology; Interim Chair, Department of Medicine; Medical Director, Infection Prevention AT Stanford University School of Medicine alone would make her over qualified, to talk on this issue, in addition, she holds the distinctive honor of being one of the 17 members recently removed from ACIP.

We will be posting the interview on and on our substack channel at approximately 1 PM Thursday, June 26.

