Hayward Holdings, Inc. Investor Alert (NYSE: HAYW): Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against The Company's Officers And Directors For Possible False Statements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Hayward Holdings, Inc. investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims relating to whether the company misled investors about its sales practices and inventory levels. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm .

On June 4, 2025, Judge William J. Martini of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey issued an order allowing key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Hayward Holdings and certain of its executive officers, directors, and controlling persons to move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between October 2021 and July 2022, the defendants artificially inflated sales figures by "channel stuffing" and pushing excess inventory into the distribution pipeline and the company's channel partners. This practice allegedly led to an undisclosed inventory glut and hurt future sales. When the truth came out, Hayward's stock price declined, causing significant losses for investors.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Hayward's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

