Unitedhealth Group Incorporated Investor Alert (NYSE: UNH): Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against The Company's Officers And Directors Following DOJ Probe And For Possible False Statements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises UnitedHealth Group investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims following revelations that the company is under criminal investigation for fraud and allegedly made false statements to investors.

On May 13, 2025, UnitedHealth suspended its 2025 fiscal guidance and announced that its CEO Andrew Witty had resigned for "personal reasons." Two days later, on May 15, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that UnitedHealth is under criminal investigation by the healthcare fraud unit of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for conduct in its Medicare Advantage program. The company is also facing a civil DOJ investigation into its Medicare billing practices, and a separate antitrust investigation concerning its Optum health services division. An investor class action is also pending against UnitedHealth in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. UnitedHealth's stock price has plummeted by approximately half since April 2025 following these disclosures, inflicting massive losses on shareholders.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by UnitedHealth's officers and directors in connection with these facts and allegations.

