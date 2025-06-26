Aircastle To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On July 10, 2025
STAMFORD, Conn., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2025, before the market opens on July 10, 2025.
In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name, "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the conclusion of the live call.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2025, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint venture 273 aircraft leased to 77 customers located in 47 countries.
Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 (203) 504-1871
[email protected]
