EFM Global Recognised As Best Logistics Supplier At The 2025 Middle East Event Awards For The Second Consecutive Year

LONDON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), the international logistics partner behind some of the world's most complex event and exhibition movements, has been named Best Logistics Supplier at the 2025 Middle East Event Awards. This marks the company's second consecutive win, further cementing its reputation as a trusted partner for seamless, secure, and timely logistics solutions across live events, exhibitions, and high-profile projects.

Known for precision execution and tailored freight solutions, EFM supports clients across the world in live music, sport, touring exhibitions, film, automotive, and special projects. The award recognises EFM's continued excellence in planning, managing and delivering mission-critical logistics across the Middle East and beyond, from high-profile public exhibitions to sensitive, high-value shipments for institutions such as NASA.

“This back-to-back recognition is a tribute to the problem-solvers across our global team and the clients who trust us with their biggest, boldest projects,” said Marcel Meyer, Global VP for Events at EFM.“From building logistics strategies for major events in London to ensuring the safe arrival of helicopters in New South Wales or AV systems in Atlanta, our commitment is simple: move what matters, on time, every time.”

A standout project contributing to EFM's win was the logistics execution for Noor Riyadh Festival 2024, the world's biggest light art festival. Managing 62 artworks from 12 countries valued at over $10 million USD, EFM coordinated door-to-door shipments within a stringent three-week timeline, overcoming complex customs regulations and logistical hurdles. The consistency in not only meeting but also exceeding expectations on a global scale led to Noor Riyadh stakeholders repeatedly stating it was“the best logistics operation ever delivered” for the festival.

This is just one example of the scale and sensitivity of the work EFM undertakes. The company also supports clients from global sports teams to international space agencies, and some of the world's largest production companies, managing complex, high-value cargo across five continents. From film sets in Los Angeles to exhibitions in Amsterdam, sporting events in London, and festivals in Melbourne, EFM delivers with the same precision, adaptability, and care, no matter the location.

EFM's leadership in freight innovation is also underpinned by its focus on efficiency and sustainability. The company recently led the first-ever use of a Digital ATA Carnet in Saudi Arabia, a major milestone for the region and those going in and out of it. They continue to embed carbon tracking tools into client workflows to help assess and offset freight emissions. These initiatives reflect the company's commitment to not only operational excellence but also environmental responsibility.

“We're not just freight forwarders, we're strategic partners who solve problems before they happen,” said Luke Bardall, Global VP for Exhibitions and Trade Shows.“This award reflects our commitment to the future of logistics, where smart planning, real-time responsiveness, and sustainability are standard.”

