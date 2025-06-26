TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in TCM Group A/S previously
|Holding in TCM Group A/S as of 24 June 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|0.202%
|0.202%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|11.541%
|0.000%
|BofA Securities Europe SA total share capital and voting rights in %
|11.743%
|0.202%
As of 24 June 2025, BofA Securities Europe SA directly or indirectly controls 21,239 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in TCM Group A/S, corresponding to 0.202% of the entire share capital and voting rights in TCM Group A/S.
For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33
IR Contact – ...
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See for more information.
Attachment
-
218. Major shareholder announcement
