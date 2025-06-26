S&P Global Ratings Affirms Landsvirkjun's A- Credit Rating And Upgrades Its Stand-Alone Credit Profile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Landsvirkjun's credit rating at A- with a stable outlook. Alongside the affirmation, S&P has upgraded the Company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) from bb+ to bbb-. The upgrade follows a reassessment of Landsvirkjun's business risk profile, now considered satisfactory rather than fair, reflecting the Company's efficient and diversified generation fleet, strong market position, and long-term contract structure.

The affirmation reflects S&P's confidence that Landsvirkjun will continue to maintain credit metrics aligned with its current rating, and that the Company has the capacity to execute its large-scale investment program in a timely and cost-effective manner, while preserving adequate liquidity.

For further information please contact Rafnar Lárusson, CFO.

Phone no. +354 515 9000, email: ....