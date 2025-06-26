Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bank Of South Carolina Corporation Declares Increased Dividend


2025-06-26 10:36:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (OTCQX: BKSC ) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to shareholders of record July 8, 2025, payable July 31, 2025. This represents the 143rd quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The strength of our earnings and capital support this 11% increase of $0.02 per share in the quarterly cash dividend, which we've now increased by 23% over the past nine months. Furthermore, this action reflects our disciplined capital management and unwavering commitment to delivering sustained, long-term value to our shareholders."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is . Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN26062025003732001241ID1109728068

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search