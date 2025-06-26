Bank Of South Carolina Corporation Declares Increased Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (OTCQX: BKSC ) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to shareholders of record July 8, 2025, payable July 31, 2025. This represents the 143rd quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The strength of our earnings and capital support this 11% increase of $0.02 per share in the quarterly cash dividend, which we've now increased by 23% over the past nine months. Furthermore, this action reflects our disciplined capital management and unwavering commitment to delivering sustained, long-term value to our shareholders."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is . Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA

