Mahjongo Announces That Its Monthly Games Played Exceeded 1 Million

DOVER, Del., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MahJongo , the global leader in online Mahjong platforms, announced today that the number of monthly games on the platform has exceeded 1 million.

A Mahjong competitive platform for global users

Since its launch, MahJongo has attracted players from more than 100 countries worldwide due to its diversity of rules and gameplay. Different from traditional Mahjong websites that only provide a single gameplay, MahJongo focuses on the combination of "Learn + Play" and supports Riichi Mahjong , Taiwan Mahjon , Hong Kong Mahjo , Chinese Mahjon , Sichuan Mahjon , American Mahjon and other six major mainstream rules in the world. It also helps players quickly improve their skills through the intelligent review function, becoming the first Mahjong competitive hub truly for global users.

A Truly Global Mahjong Learning Hub

MahJongo supports 24 languages, with a clear interface and smooth operation, fulfilling its original vision to "accelerate the global popularity of Mahjong culture". The platform provides detailed rule tutorials, In-Game Strategy Guides, and hand analysis. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced player, you can find suitable content and competitive modes.

Review Tools for Smarter Play

The platform features a built-in replay analysis system that automatically generates replay animations after each game, allowing players to understand the decision-making process of each opponent and refine their own gameplay techniques.

Cross-Style Compatibility and Mobile Access

MahJongo is compatible with desktop and mobile end devices and supports free switching of multiple rules. Users can choose the gameplay according to their preferences. Whether it is an entertainment game during lunch breaks or late-night replay analysis to study techniques, the platform can meet different needs.

"Our goal is to promote the global popularity of Mahjong culture and allow players around the world to connect, learn and compete here." The MahJongo CEO said.

To learn how to play different Mahjong games and their scoring rules, visit learn or tools

Media Contact

MahJongo Brand PR

[email protected]

SOURCE MahJongo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED