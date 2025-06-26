MENA Cold Chain Market Projected To Hit $41.1 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$24.9 billion
|Market size forecast
|$41.1 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Application, Temperature Range, Service, Technology, Country
|Regions covered
|Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Rest of MENA
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Saudi Arabia accounted for 36% of the total MENA cold chain market in 2024.
- The storage services segment dominates the MENA cold chain market by service type, accounting for 56% of the total market in 2024.
Emerging startups:
- FreshOnTable: FreshOnTable is a UAE-based startup focused on farm-to-table solutions. It connects local farmers with businesses, ensuring that fresh produce reaches consumers through an optimized cold chain system.
- YallaMarket: A rapid grocery delivery service in the UAE, YallaMarket relies on efficient cold chain logistics to provide fresh and frozen products within minutes, using micro-fulfillment centers and advanced cooling technologies.
- Reefer-x: Reefer- is a cold chain technology startup offering real-time tracking and temperature monitoring solutions for perishable goods. It helps logistics providers optimize temperature-sensitive transportation.
- TruKKer: TruKKer is a digital freight network in the Middle East that integrates cold chain logistics into its operations. The company provides temperature-controlled trucking solutions for food and pharmaceuticals.
- Themar: Saudi AgriTech startup, Themar connects farmers with buyers while ensuring that fresh produce is transported under optimal cold chain conditions to reduce waste and extend shelf life.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the MENA cold chain market's projected growth rate and size?
- The estimated market size of the MENA cold chain market will be $41.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8% through the forecast period.
- The MENA cold chain market is segmented based on technology, temperature range, service, application, and country. Technologies include blast freezing, evaporating cooling systems, vapor compression and cryogenic cooling systems. Temperature ranges include frozen, deep frozen, and chilled. The MENA cold chain market is segmented by service into storage, transportation, and value-added services. Applications include processed food products, meats, fish, poultry products, dairy products, pharma, life sciences, and chemicals, and horticulture. National estimates and forecasts are made for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of the MENA.
- The blast freezing technology segment will be dominant through the forecast period.
- Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 10.6%, reaching $16.5 billion by 2030. Saudi Arabia's cold chain infrastructure is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products and substantial investments in logistics and storage solutions. The Saudi cold chain sector has also witnessed significant advances in recent years. Integrating Internet of Things (IoT) devices and automation has enhanced real-time monitoring and management of temperature-sensitive goods, ensuring product integrity throughout the supply chain.
