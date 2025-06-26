MENA Cold Chain Market Projected To Hit $41.1 Billion By 2030

Boston, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Cold Chain Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa ” is projected to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report on the MENA cold chain market evaluates the market dynamics, technological advances, and regulatory factors shaping the industry. The analysis covers applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, and segments the market by temperature range, technology, applications, and services. It also evaluates regional trends and investment opportunities (excluding Turkey and Israel due to their advanced infrastructure). This focus on developing markets offers strategic insights for businesses aiming to expand in MENA's evolving logistics landscape.

This report is particularly relevant today because the MENA region is seeing a boom in temperature-controlled logistics, driven by the growth of food, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce industries. Governments are tightening regulations on food safety and pharmaceutical storage, increasing the need for advanced cold chain solutions. With consumption of fresh produce, dairy, and seafood increasing, efficient cold storage and transportation are essential. The rise in vaccine distribution and specialty drugs also demands reliable temperature-controlled supply chains. Technological advances like IoT, blockchain, and AI are making cold chains more efficient and regulatory compliant. Saudi Arabia and the UAE but two of the countries are investing in cold storage as part of their food security strategies, and public-private partnerships are fostering innovation and expansion in the MENA region's cold chain market.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Demand for Perishable Food and Pharmaceuticals: Growing urbanization and higher disposable incomes are increasing the demand for fresh food and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Expansion of E-commerce and Online Grocery Retail: The growing use of online shopping, especially for groceries, requires efficient cold chain logistics to maintain product quality.

Government Regulations and Food Safety Standards: Stricter food safety regulations are driving the need for advanced cold chain solutions to comply with international standards.

Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure and Smart Technologies : Investments in cold storage and smart technologies are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the cold chain, reducing food spoilage, and supporting the pharmaceutical industry.

Strategic Location and Growing Trade Activities : The MENA region's strategic location, makes it a crucial hub for the export and import of perishable goods.

Request a sample copy of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cold chain market report .

Report Synopsis