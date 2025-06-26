Shashi Tharoor's Fluent French, Slamming Pak In Moscow, Breaks Internet. Should He Join BJP?
Shashi Tharoor, celebrated for his English oratory, just broke the internet. But, this time with his flawless French. In a high-stakes meeting in Moscow, Tharoor stunned global leaders and social media by fiercely criticizing Pakistan's role in terrorism, all in fluent French. As the video goes viral, India is abuzz -- Is Tharoor the leader the nation needs right now? Should he consider joining the BJP? Watch as we break down why did Tharoor's French speech made headlines, what are people saying about his leadership potential and Should he switch to the ruling party for a bigger impact? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment