Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stonegate Updates Coverage On Ensilica PLC (ENSI) Mid-Year Update 1H 2025


2025-06-26 10:08:02
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - EnSilica PLC (AIM: ENSI): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on EnSilica PLC (AIM: ENSI) during the mid-year of 1H25. Through the beginning of calendar 2025, EnSilica PLC continued to build on its strategic initiatives and market strengths, achieving significant milestones. The Company's strong position and intellectual property in automotive, industrial, healthcare, and satellite connectivity applications for mixed-signal ASICs continue to provide a competitive edge. We believe that ENSI is well positioned to capitalize on the global ASIC market, which is projected to reach $25.0B by 2030. EnSilica continues to take meaningful steps towards having a more predictable revenue stream with an additional chip in production and an additional 4 chips in the design phase, with the Company currently having 5 ASICs in production, and another 12 in the design phase. Additionally, the Company has entered into a royalty agreement with an existing satellite service provider worth ~US$28.0M. This agreement highlights ENSI's importance to its customers who are willing to enter into these agreements.

Key Takeaways:

  • EnSilica now has 5 ASICs in production and 12 in design, boosting its path to recurring revenue.
  • Signed a ~US$28M royalty agreement with a satellite service provider, reinforcing customer value.
  • Secured an MoU with a major European operator and launched 2 chips into the fast-growing satellite broadband market.



About Stonegate
 Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies.

