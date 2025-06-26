Kyrgyzstan, Malaysian Citaglobal Berhad To Collaborate On Green Energy Development
The agreement aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of green energy. Additionally, Kyrgyz Minister of Energy Talaaibek Ibraev met with representatives of PETRONAS, a leading player in the global energy market.
During the convening, Ibraev underscored the criticality of
engagement with Malaysia and the nation's receptiveness to global
collaboration within the energy domain. He delivered a
comprehensive analysis of the nation's energy capabilities and
lucrative investment prospects.
The minister also conducted a discourse on“Prospective Green Energy Projects,” elucidating strategies for hydrogen energy advancement, augmentation of electric vehicle charging infrastructures, and renewable energy initiatives.
Both parties articulated a reciprocal inclination towards enhancing pragmatic collaboration. Ibraev extended an invitation to the PETRONAS delegation for an on-site engagement aimed at facilitating in-depth dialogues regarding collaborative investment initiatives within the energy domain.
Citaglobal Berhad, previously operating under the name WZ Satu Berhad, is a publicly listed company on Bursa Malaysia, with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The company is engaged in various sectors, including civil engineering and construction, oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing.
