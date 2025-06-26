Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Malaysian Citaglobal Berhad To Collaborate On Green Energy Development

2025-06-26 10:05:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 26. During President Sadyr Zhaparov's official visit to Malaysia, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and the company Citaglobal Berhad, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The agreement aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of green energy. Additionally, Kyrgyz Minister of Energy Talaaibek Ibraev met with representatives of PETRONAS, a leading player in the global energy market.

During the convening, Ibraev underscored the criticality of engagement with Malaysia and the nation's receptiveness to global collaboration within the energy domain. He delivered a comprehensive analysis of the nation's energy capabilities and lucrative investment prospects.

The minister also conducted a discourse on“Prospective Green Energy Projects,” elucidating strategies for hydrogen energy advancement, augmentation of electric vehicle charging infrastructures, and renewable energy initiatives.

Both parties articulated a reciprocal inclination towards enhancing pragmatic collaboration. Ibraev extended an invitation to the PETRONAS delegation for an on-site engagement aimed at facilitating in-depth dialogues regarding collaborative investment initiatives within the energy domain.

Citaglobal Berhad, previously operating under the name WZ Satu Berhad, is a publicly listed company on Bursa Malaysia, with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The company is engaged in various sectors, including civil engineering and construction, oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing.

