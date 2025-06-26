Aerwave Wins 2025 Broadband Communities Award For Multifamily Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DALLAS, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerwave, the next-generation managed WiFi platform transforming connectivity across the real estate industry, has been named the 2025 Broadband Communities Multifamily Partner of the Year. The honor was announced today at the Broadband Communities Summit, recognizing Aerwave's leadership and innovation in delivering seamless, high-speed internet to apartment communities nationwide.

The Multifamily Partner of the Year award celebrates organizations that have advanced connectivity in the multifamily sector. Aerwave stood out for its fiber-based mesh networking, proprietary software, and commitment to instant-on, gigabit-plus internet that spans entire properties. With a focus on delivering secure and pervasive WiFi, Aerwave's platform supports smart home technology, enhances resident experience, and simplifies operations for property managers and owners.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Multifamily Partner of the Year," said Ed Wolff, CEO of Aerwave. "This award reflects our dedication to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that empower multifamily communities to thrive in a digital-first world. We remain committed to exceeding the expectations of our partners and residents as we continue to lead the industry forward."

Aerwave's rapid expansion and partnerships with top multifamily REITs have positioned the company as a trusted technology leader, driving digital transformation and increasing investment value for property owners across the country.

About Aerwave

Aerwave, Inc. is a next-generation managed WiFi platform leading the transformation of the connectivity foundation in real estate across the United States within multifamily, build to rent, condos, and master planned communities. Aerwave provides an unparalleled customer service experience from a team of multifamily industry professionals while delivering fiber backbones to apartment homes, property management teams and amenity spaces all while keeping data secure and encrypted. Aerwave is leading the evolution of network intelligence for a better-connected experience by enabling smart home technology, simplifying self-guided tours, enhancing WiFi calling coverage, and supporting its partners initiatives to make buildings smarter. Since its inception in 2019, Aerwave has deployed its platform to over 28 markets servicing over 150 communities and 50,000 apartment homes. Aerwave has established partnerships with some of the country's leading multifamily owners and operators, including 30% of NMHC Top 50 Owners and Managers. Funded by Moderne Ventures, Aerwave plans to continue its growth through its innovative strategic capital program, AerPays by funding and owning the infrastructure.

