From Silk Road Crossroads To Tourist Magnet: Xinjiang's Summer Surge

The summer of 2025 finds Xinjiang once again China's hottest travel destination-this time, in every sense of the word. From January to May, Xinjiang welcomed 90.34 million domestic and international visitors, generating tourism revenue of 90.2 billion yuan (about $12.4 billion), up 13.69% and 38.87% year-over-year, respectively. Over the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday, visitor numbers and tourism spending surged, with major scenic spots setting new records. Across China, only Hainan can rival Xinjiang's feverish popularity; the region's tourism"heat" has become a national phenomenon.







Xinjiang's“Visa-Free Circle” Expands, Driving an Inbound Tourism Surge

Xinjiang's tourism boom is now accelerating onto the international stage. In the first five months of 2025, Xinjiang received 1.25 million inbound tourists, up 6.61% year-over-year, while international tourism revenue rose nearly 10% to $1.18 billion. These fresh statistics reflect both the expanding“visa-free circle” of China's new border policies and Xinjiang's unique geographic role as China's gateway to Central Asia and beyond.







Urumqi, a key node on the Eurasian land bridge, recently inaugurated a direct air route to Shymkent, Kazakhstan's third-largest city, with further connections to Almaty, Uzbekistan, and even Germany. The growing web of international flights not only makes it easier for foreign tourists to reach Xinjiang, but also fuels a new wave of outbound Chinese travelers heading to Central Asia and Europe via the region.

Border crossings are becoming more efficient and traveler-friendly. In June, ports like Bakhtu and Khorgos experienced a surge in cross-border traffic, as authorities streamlined customs with 24-hour online pre-clearance and slashed vehicle processing times to under 90 seconds. Dedicated windows and“appointment plus priority inspection” services make self-driving and group cross-border tours truly seamless. Currency exchange, foreign credit card POS machines, passport scanners, and multilingual guides are now the norm. At Bakhtu alone, inbound and outbound travelers jumped 157% in the first five months of 2025.

Tourism hotspots like Kashgar are also closing service gaps for international guests, supporting foreign bank cards at key hotels and attractions, offering currency exchange, and providing signage and guides in multiple languages. Smart tourism platforms like“Travel Xinjiang with One Mobile” allow visitors to book itineraries, access policies, and receive real-time services directly on their phones.

In 2024, Xinjiang received 1.42 million inbound visitors from Kazakhstan-a record among all source countries. With China's ongoing expansion of visa-free access, Xinjiang is becoming one of the most attractive international destinations in Asia. Major cities like Guangzhou and Shanghai are seeing surging interest in trips routed through Urumqi to Kazakhstan, as cross-border tourism between China and Central Asia reaches historic levels.

Local tourism authorities are doubling down on international promotion, leveraging events like the Xinjiang International Folk Dance Festival, International Art Biennale, and the China-Eurasia Expo to showcase the region's cultural vibrancy and modern openness. More and more, foreign tourists are moving from“curiosity about Xinjiang” to“dreaming of Xinjiang”-and now, to“experiencing Xinjiang.”

North and South of the Tianshan: Multiple Forces Fuel the Boom

Xinjiang's tourism surge is the result of deep changes across its economy, culture, infrastructure, and governance. The region's natural endowments are legendary: three mountain ranges and two vast basins create a landscape of gorges, deserts, grasslands, and lakes. Destinations like Altay, Kanas, Heavenly Lake, Nalati, Turpan's Grape Valley, and Flaming Mountain have become icons for Chinese travelers. Xinjiang boasts six World Cultural Heritage sites, three items of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, and over 700 rated scenic zones-a remarkable tourism portfolio.

But natural beauty alone does not explain Xinjiang's rise. In recent years, local authorities have actively invested in“culture-plus-tourism”: developing immersive performances, sports events, blockbuster TV filming locations, and seasonal festivals. The hit drama“My Altay” drove a 60.81% surge in Altay's May visitor numbers, with tourism revenue up 88.25%. Self-drive trips, winter sports, adventure travel, low-altitude sightseeing, and rail tourism are booming, catering to a diverse and increasingly sophisticated clientele.

Summer Peak Arrives Early-and Stays Longer

This is no flash-in-the-pan. Xinjiang's tourism boom is a structural shift, not a fad. Based on the 2024 summer experience, Xinjiang's tourism season not only arrived earlier but maintained its lead throughout July and August. With new infrastructure, innovative products, and supportive policies, the 2025 summer peak is expected to come sooner and last even longer. Sold-out attractions and fully booked hotels are likely to become the norm.

The numbers are telling. In summer 2024, many top scenic sites saw year-on-year visitor increases of 20% to 40%-some“internet-famous” spots were booked solid weeks in advance, with surging demand for accommodation, transport, and dining. All signs point to even stronger momentum in summer 2025. Already, Xinjiang's January-May visitor numbers outpace last year, with the reopening of blockbuster roads like the Duku Highway and a flood of new travel products-from themed trains to adventure festivals-reinforcing an“all-ages, all-seasons, all-terrain” summer tourism model.

Infrastructure and Openness: The Foundation for“Fast Travel, Slow Living”

If culture is Xinjiang's“soft power,” infrastructure is its engine. In 2024, Xinjiang invested in 104 government-led tourism infrastructure projects, totaling 8 billion yuan. The region now boasts over 220,000 kilometers of highways, 9,500 kilometers of railway, and 25 civilian airports-making it one of China's most accessible remote provinces. In summer 2025, Xinjiang's airports are handling 1,535 flights daily, with new direct routes to cities across China and Central Asia. A robust network of self-drive service stations, tourism trains, and RV camps enables true“fast travel, slow living.”

On the policy front, Xinjiang's embrace of the Belt and Road Initiative, new visa waivers, and expanded international flights are driving inbound growth.“Travel plus finance” and“fuel plus tourism” initiatives, consumer vouchers, and ticket discounts are all stimulating demand.

Security and Market Order: Making the Faraway Feel Safe

For years, questions about safety have shaped perceptions of travel to Xinjiang. The region's history has included periods when violent incidents and social unrest, often widely reported internationally, led many would-be visitors to reconsider their plans. In recent years, however, the security situation in Xinjiang has stabilized significantly-visible not just in government statements but in the growing number of domestic and international tourists.

Authorities have prioritized both public safety and market order, launching wide-ranging campaigns to regulate accommodations, food services, transportation, and tour operations. There is a visible increase in police presence at major transport hubs and attractions, as well as enhanced emergency response capabilities. The government has also invested in digital monitoring, rapid complaint resolution systems, and real-time guidance for visitors. These efforts have been recognized by many travelers, who now cite safety and orderliness as positive aspects of their Xinjiang experience.

While security remains a sensitive and complex topic, many visitors today report feeling comfortable exploring the region's cities and remote landscapes. The reduction in high-profile incidents, together with improved infrastructure and transparent market practices, has gone a long way toward transforming Xinjiang from a distant, sometimes daunting, destination into one that feels both welcoming and secure.

Talent and Industry Upgrading: From“Resource-Rich” to“Talent-Rich”

Xinjiang's tourism surge is not only reshaping its infrastructure and economy-it is also creating new opportunities for people across all ethnic groups. The expansion of the tourism industry has generated tens of thousands of jobs, from tour guides and hospitality workers to marketing specialists, designers, and event planners. Local universities and vocational schools are adapting their curricula to train graduates with a blend of digital, language, and customer service skills tailored to the tourism sector.

Importantly, the benefits are being felt in both urban centers and rural areas, among Han Chinese, Uyghur, Kazakh, Hui, and other communities. Many young people, including those from ethnic minority backgrounds, have found work as guides, drivers, performers, or entrepreneurs running guesthouses and local businesses. This diversification of employment is fostering a sense of shared opportunity and, in some cases, promoting greater understanding and cooperation among different groups.

As the industry evolves, a virtuous cycle is emerging: growing tourist demand attracts more talent, which in turn leads to better services and new tourism products. This helps drive further investment and innovation, pushing Xinjiang toward a future where“talent-rich” may become as important as“resource-rich” in defining the region's identity.

Looking Ahead: Xinjiang, China's-and the World's-Xinjiang

Behind the 2025 summer tourism boom in Xinjiang lie the combined forces of natural beauty, cultural innovation, upgraded infrastructure, security, policy dividends, and international openness. Xinjiang's tourism story is not just about visitor numbers; it is a window into China's regional transformation, social progress, and westward opening under the Belt and Road Initiative. As one foreign tour operator put it:“I never imagined Xinjiang could be so beautiful.” With its unique landscapes, vibrant culture, improved services, and openness, Xinjiang is finally claiming its place as the world's“land of poetry and distance.”

Of course, challenges remain-talent shortages, product homogenization, and ecological pressures, among them. But as cultural, sports, and tourism integration deepens, and international travel continues to surge, Xinjiang's best moments may still be ahead. In the not-too-distant future, Xinjiang will not only be China's Xinjiang, but the world's Xinjiang.

by Wang Jiang (Deputy Dean, Institute of China's Borderland Studies, Zhejiang Normal University)

Organization: Institute of China's Borderland Studies, Zhejiang Normal