COSRX's Peptide-132 Hair Treatment Becomes Amazon's #1 New Release In Just 4 Days

"To see this kind of response in just four days is both exciting and humbling," said a COSRX spokesperson. "We're proud to see that our customers - both longtime fans and new ones - are embracing this next chapter of COSRX, and that they're seeing real results, fast."

What's Behind the Buzz?

The standout formula at the center of the Amazon success is the Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment , a rich, deeply reparative mask designed to restore brittle, damaged, and over-processed hair from the inside out. Like the rest of the line, it's powered by PEPTIDE-132 - a patented tripeptide developed by COSRX to repair keratin structure at the molecular level. The treatment has already earned glowing reviews on Amazon for its lightweight feel, frizz control, and salon-quality softness.

Key Benefits That Have Users Coming Back



Intensive Bond Repair: Targets split ends and breakage with patented PEPTIDE-132

Protein Replenishment: Packed with low-molecular collagen, 18 amino acids & keratin

Sleek, Silky Finish: Seals the cuticle for long-lasting shine and smoothness, perfect for the Glass Hair, Hair Botox and Hair Salon at Home trend that is popular all-over social media

Scalp-Safe Formula: pH-balanced, dermatologist-tested, and gentle on sensitive skin Fast Results: Visible improvement in softness, shine, and manageability from first use

Part of the Breakthrough Peptide-132 Haircare Collection

The treatment is part of the broader Peptide-132 Haircare Collection, which also includes:



Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo : Gently removes buildup while delivering intensive bond repair. It purifies the scalp, calms irritation, and leaves hair soft, clean, and manageable. Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum : Lightweight yet powerful, this serum locks in hydration, reduces frizz, and enhances shine without greasiness. It restores damaged ends and protects against environmental stressors.

All three products are powered by PEPTIDE-132 (Tripeptide-132 HCl), a first-of-its-kind peptide designed using 3D laser scanning and molecular modeling to mimic keratin's structure and deliver deep repair with precision.

Already a Fan Favorite

Just days into launch, the treatment has been added to thousands of carts and rising on wish lists - a strong sign that consumers are responding not only to performance, but also to the COSRX philosophy: skin-first science applied to scalp and hair.

Whether it's dry, color-damaged, or heat-stressed hair, users are praising the line for making professional-level results feel accessible, gentle, and fast-acting.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom , Target and . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

