AXA XL Expands Energy Underwriting Expertise With New Addition In Dallas

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is building out its energy underwriting capabilities with the addition of Senior Underwriter Philip Anderson in Dallas.

According to Katherine Gerber, AXA XL's Head of Energy Transition, "Energy is one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. To support this growth with the tailored risk management and insurance solutions, we are thrilled to welcome Philip to our team. He brings impressive energy industry knowledge and underwriting experience, and we're excited to leverage his skills as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the energy industry."

"Energy business is a vital component of our Central Zone, driving innovation and economic growth across the region," said Vito Raimondi, Head of Client and Distribution for AXA XL's Central Zone. "We are thrilled to have Phillip join us in Dallas, as his insights and experience will help us better serve our clients and strengthen our commitment to excellence in this dynamic and growing market."

Mr. Anderson's career includes roles at IMA and Marsh, where he successfully managed multi-million-dollar portfolios and developed complex insurance programs tailored to the specific needs of midstream and downstream energy clients. In his new role with AXA XL, he will be responsible for underwriting energy property risks associated with oil and gas operations, power generation facilities, renewable energy projects, and other energy-related industries, while also collaborating with other insurance product lines to effectively address the multiline insurance needs of energy companies.

AXA XL aims to support clients in the energy transition by providing innovative insurance solutions and risk management services tailored to the evolving energy landscape. To learn more about insurance for energy transition projects, visit AXA XL's Global market guide for energy transition businesses .

