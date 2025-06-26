Mitsui Garden Hotel Yokohama Minatomirai PREMIER Introduces Summer Fireworks Packages For Minatomirai Smart Festival 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to offer our guests a unique opportunity to experience one of Yokohama's most vibrant summer traditions in the comfort of our luxurious accommodations," said, President of Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management. "Through these exclusive packages, we aim to create unforgettable memories while celebrating the rich culture and seasonal beauty of Minatomirai".

Held annually since 2018, the Minatomirai Smart Festival is a vibrant celebration of Yokohama's commitment to sustainability as an "SDGs Future City." This year's event on August 4, 2025, promises an unforgettable evening featuring 20,000 fireworks synchronized with music and dazzling light displays, live jazz and symphonic band performances, and family-friendly activities such as kids' dance shows and street performances.

Fireworks from the hotel balcony

To elevate the experience, Mitsui Garden Hotel Yokohama Minatomirai PREMIER offers two exclusive packages for guests to enjoy the spectacular fireworks display from the comfort of the hotel's premium facilities. Both packages include private seating, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and beverages, ensuring a luxurious evening above the bustling city. Guests can choose between:



The Outdoor Terrace Package: Ideal for champagne lovers, this package offers private seating on the 20th-floor terrace, complete with a full bottle of champagne (or non-alcoholic sparkling wine) and gourmet snacks like beef jerky, mixed nuts, and chocolates. The Sky Pool Package: Perfect for sky pool fans, this package grants exclusive access to the hotel's luxurious rooftop pool, a complimentary drink, and the same selection of gourmet hors d'oeuvres.

Accommodation Details:

Both packages start at 48,070 yen per person (tax included, based on double occupancy). Reservations open on July 1, 2025, and availability is limited (7 groups for the terrace, 6 groups for the sky pool).

Important Notes:



Packages are non-refundable but may be converted to standard packages if fireworks are canceled before check-in. The event will proceed in case of rain, with umbrellas provided for guests.

For champagne enthusiasts or those seeking a serene poolside experience, these packages offer a unique opportunity to indulge in Yokohama's summer tradition in unparalleled luxury.

Enhancing the Experience with BAR BELLO GATTI

Guests can elevate their evening with exclusive food and drink options from BAR BELLO GATTI , the hotel's sophisticated bar inspired by Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge. Seasonal cocktails and curated drinks complement the stunning Minatomirai nightscape.

About Mitsui Garden Hotel Minatomirai PREMIER

Inspired by the image of a hotel docked in the sky above Minatomirai, the design draws inspiration from the curves and materials of a cruise ship. The lobby floor is designed as a ship deck, while the guest rooms are designed as cabins. On the 20th floor, the public area features a sky pool, jet bath, restaurant, salon, fitness center, and other diverse facilities, offering unparalleled views of the Minatomirai area and a place to relax. Guests can choose from 13 room types to suit their stay, with views ranging from the harbor view of the Tokyo skyline to the spectacular views of Mt. Fuji.

Official website:

Address: 3 Chome-3-3 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0012,

About Mitsui Garden Hotel Management

Mitsui Garden Hotels aims to provide guests with a luxurious and refreshing hotel experience with a garden-like atmosphere. With this in mind, its brand tagline is "Stay in the Garden," and it currently operates 34 hotels in Japan and overseas. With unique designs that reflect the characteristics of each region throughout Japan, as well as "a breakfast to look forward to ," whether you are traveling for business or leisure, looking for a relaxing getaway to refresh your mind and body, or a place to stay for an extended period, our hotels cater to a wide range of stays.

Additionally, it has launched three hotels under "The Celestine Hotels," which promote the concept of "destination hotels where the stay itself is the purpose," and three hotels under the brand name "sequence," which offer a next-generation lifestyle hotel experience where guests can enjoy "free time and their own way of spending it" any way they desire. Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management is developing brands that meet diverse needs based on the philosophy and concept of "memorable hotels" and "hotels that satisfy the senses of guests with rich sensibilities."

For more information, please visit

Mitsui Garden Hotel Minatomirai PREMIER

Mitsui Garden Hotels

SOURCE Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management Co., Ltd.